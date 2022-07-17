Wilfred Ndidi injured again, Rodgers concerned

Ndidi was not in action as Premier League outfit Leicester City were held to a 3-3 draw by Belgian football club Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The 25-year-old Ndidi missed a large part of last season due to injury as Leicester City finished in eighth position,

The midfield enforcer could also not help the Super Eagles as they were denied a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by the Back Stars of Ghana.

Pulse Nigeria

Ndidi on injury

Ndidi was in Nigeria and attended the wedding of popular comedian Funny Bone after the season.

He continued his recovery and a few weeks ago returned to training with Leicester City ahead of their preseason campaign.

Speaking to the Leicester City website about the process, Ndidi said, "It was short, but it was enjoyable.

Pulse Nigeria

"The first week back was really hard because the body’s trying to adapt, it’s getting used to it. I think that, once the body gets used to it, it’ll be good over the next few weeks.

"I was away for just two weeks. I’ve been working my way back and got back in early. The body’s already adapted to it so that’s good for me.

"I’m in a much better place. I was with Kelechi [Iheanacho] in Nigeria and it’s good to be back with the lads, seeing all of them.

Pulse Nigeria

Rodgers on Ndidi

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers revealed Ndidi was injured in training.

The Irish manager also explained how the injury occurred and the time he will be out for.

He said: “We’ve got one or two knocks. Wilf twisted his ankle in training a few days ago. We don’t think it’s too serious.

"It’s a high ankle sprain, so he had a scan on it and it’ll hopefully be okay. We’ve just looked after him really, he won’t be involved at the weekend, but of course, hopefully next week at some point he’ll be back training.