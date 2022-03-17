UECL

Wilfred Ndidi injured, doubtful for Ghana clash as Leicester City book quarterfinal spot despite loss to Rennes

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Super Eagles may have to defeat Ghana without the services of 25-year-old Wilfred Ndidi.

Wilfred Ndidi was in action as Leicester City lost to Rennes
Wilfred Ndidi was in action as Leicester City lost to Rennes

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi suffered an injury while playing for Leicester City in an Europa Conference League fixture.

Recommended articles

The 25-year-old Ndidi was in action as Premier League outfit Leicester City faced off against French Ligue 1 side Rennes in a second-leg Europa Conference League round of 16 fixture.

Leicester City would suffer a 2-1 loss in the return fixture but booked a place in the quarterfinals thanks to a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium a fortnight ago.

Wilfred Ndidi had to be substituted in Leicester City's loss to Rennes
Wilfred Ndidi had to be substituted in Leicester City's loss to Rennes Pulse Nigeria

Ndidi and compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho were both named in the starting line up by Brendan Rodgers.

Super Eagles new boy Ademola Lookman came into the game early as a substitute for Marc Albrighton in the 12th minute.

Lookman provided the equalizer for Wesley Fofana in the 51st minute.

Iheanacho featured for all 90 minutes but Ndidi had to be substituted for James Maddison in the 60th minute.

Wilfred Ndidi may not be available when the Super Eagles of Nigeria face the Black Stars of Ghana
Wilfred Ndidi may not be available when the Super Eagles of Nigeria face the Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Nigeria

It seemed Ndidi pulled his hamstring and could no longer continue in the game.

The injury to Ndidi comes just day before the first leg 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ndidi's particpation in the first leg scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022 is now in doubt.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Pedri was on target as Barcelona beat Galatasaray 2-1

    'We are favorites to win the Europa League' - Pedri boasts after Barcelona come back to beat Galatasaray

  • Wilfred Ndidi was in action as Leicester City lost to Rennes

    Wilfred Ndidi injured, doubtful for Ghana clash as Leicester City book quarterfinal spot despite loss to Rennes

  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana

    Nigerians to watch Super Eagles against Ghana for just N2000 at Abuja Stadium

Recommended articles

Madueke scores for PSV in four goal demolition of Copenhagen

Madueke scores for PSV in four goal demolition of Copenhagen

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

'We are favorites to win the Europa League' - Pedri boasts after Barcelona come back to beat Galatasaray

'We are favorites to win the Europa League' - Pedri boasts after Barcelona come back to beat Galatasaray

Super Eagles trio survive Rennes scare as Leicester City sneak into UECL last 8

Super Eagles trio survive Rennes scare as Leicester City sneak into UECL last 8

Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey help Rangers into the quarterfinal

Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey help Rangers into the quarterfinal

Wilfred Ndidi injured, doubtful for Ghana clash as Leicester City book quarterfinal spot despite loss to Rennes

Wilfred Ndidi injured, doubtful for Ghana clash as Leicester City book quarterfinal spot despite loss to Rennes

Trending

BOXING

Mike Tyson releases edibles shaped like Holyfield's ear he bit in 1997

Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear in 1997
AWCON

Super Falcons of Nigeria to battle Olympic gold winners Canada in double header

The Super Falcons of Nigeria face Canada in a friendly fixture
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Let's Pray for Benfica or Villarreal' - Reactions as Chelsea beat Lille to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Chelsea came from behind to beat Lille 2-1 in the Champions League and move to the quarterfinals
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just like the Nigerian Government' - Unsurprising Reactions as Arsenal's 5-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool

Social media reactions to Arsenal's loss against Liverpool on Wednesday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Kanu, Okocha, and 15 former Super Eagles players to feature in Tinubu's 70th birthday novelty game

Several Super Eagles players will celebrate Tinubu's 70th birthday
PREMIER LEAGUE

Paul Pogba becomes 3rd Manchester United player to be robbed in 2022

Paul Pogba's family was robbed while he was playing for Manchester United

3 'sharp sharp' facts about NUGA you must know

Nigeria University Games, NUGA.
2022 WCQ

Nigerians to watch Super Eagles against Ghana for just N2000 at Abuja Stadium

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana