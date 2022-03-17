Wilfred Ndidi injured, doubtful for Ghana clash as Leicester City book quarterfinal spot despite loss to Rennes

The 25-year-old Ndidi was in action as Premier League outfit Leicester City faced off against French Ligue 1 side Rennes in a second-leg Europa Conference League round of 16 fixture.

Leicester City would suffer a 2-1 loss in the return fixture but booked a place in the quarterfinals thanks to a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium a fortnight ago.

Pulse Nigeria

Ndidi and compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho were both named in the starting line up by Brendan Rodgers.

Super Eagles new boy Ademola Lookman came into the game early as a substitute for Marc Albrighton in the 12th minute.

Lookman provided the equalizer for Wesley Fofana in the 51st minute.

Iheanacho featured for all 90 minutes but Ndidi had to be substituted for James Maddison in the 60th minute.

Pulse Nigeria

It seemed Ndidi pulled his hamstring and could no longer continue in the game.

The injury to Ndidi comes just day before the first leg 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana.