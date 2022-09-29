Super Eagles midfielder Ndidi gives Foxes injury boost for relegation clash

Izuchukwu Akawor
The King Power Stadium will host this interesting relegation showdown between the Foxes and Forest.

Wilfred Ndidi could be fit to face Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Wilfred Ndidi could be fit to face Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi could be available for selection again when Leicester City take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Premier League will return this weekend after a two-week international football break.

Irrespective of form, it is impossible to discount a player of Wilfred Ndidi's abilities and service to the Super Eagles
Irrespective of form, it is impossible to discount a player of Wilfred Ndidi's abilities and service to the Super Eagles

Leicester will host Nottingham on Monday night and could see Ndidi take part after picking up an injury while with Nigeria.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder injured his hamstring while in training with Super Eagles of Nigeria in Constantine, Algeria.

Wilfred Ndidi's injuries have become a source of concern for Rodgers.
Wilfred Ndidi's injuries have become a source of concern for Rodgers.

After just one training session with his international teammates in Algeria, he was asked to return to Leicester for precautionary reasons.

With Leicester and Nottingham deep in the relegation battle, both will meet when the domestic leagues return this weekend after the break.

Wilfred Ndidi also missed out as the Super Eagles lost the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket to Ghana
Wilfred Ndidi also missed out as the Super Eagles lost the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket to Ghana

Both teams want to take all three points from this encounter to ease their relegation worries.

The home side has now received a major boost ahead of the tie as there is a possibility that the Foxes could line up against the Reds with a key player, Ndidi, on the pitch.

Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi

According to Nottingham Post, the defensive midfielder could recover in time from his grade one hamstring tear to face Forest and their Super Eagles stars, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

Ndidi has featured all Leicester City matches this season in the Premier League, starting in six of the seven games so far.

