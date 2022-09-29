Super Eagles midfielder Ndidi gives Foxes injury boost for relegation clash

The Premier League will return this weekend after a two-week international football break.

AFP

Leicester will host Nottingham on Monday night and could see Ndidi take part after picking up an injury while with Nigeria.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder injured his hamstring while in training with Super Eagles of Nigeria in Constantine, Algeria.

Pulse Nigeria

After just one training session with his international teammates in Algeria, he was asked to return to Leicester for precautionary reasons.

Leicester gets positive Ndidi news

With Leicester and Nottingham deep in the relegation battle, both will meet when the domestic leagues return this weekend after the break.

Pulse Nigeria

Both teams want to take all three points from this encounter to ease their relegation worries.

The home side has now received a major boost ahead of the tie as there is a possibility that the Foxes could line up against the Reds with a key player, Ndidi, on the pitch.

IMAGO/Action Plus

According to Nottingham Post, the defensive midfielder could recover in time from his grade one hamstring tear to face Forest and their Super Eagles stars, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.