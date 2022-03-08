UCL

'Wickedness in high places' - Reactions as five-star Bayern Munich rip Karim Adeyemi's Salzburg to shreds in humiliating fashion

David Ben
Social media reactions following Bayern Munich's absolute annihilation of RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night

Bayern Munich cruised to a 7-1 victory against RB Salzburg at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night, March 8 in the Champions league.

The first-leg encounter saw both sides play out a 1-1 draw previously in their Round of 16 clash.

The Bavarians got off to a flyer in the first half that saw star striker Robert Lewandowski grab and 11 minute hat-trick before Serge Gnabry extended Bayern's lead going into the break 4-0 up.

Lewandowski holds his match ball after scoring a first-half hat trick against Salzburg on Tuesday night
The second-half produced more of the same as Bayern scored three more goals courtesy of a Thomas Muller brace and a Leroy Sane strike.

(L-R) Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski all got on the scoresheet for Bayern against Salzburg on Tuesday
RB Salzburg however, did grab a consolation goal when Maurits Kjaergaard scored in the 70th minute, but the damage had already been done way before his goal came.

The win for Bayern Munich now means Bayern have knocked out the Austrians on 8-2 aggregate as they cruise to the next round of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich thrashed Salzburg 7-1 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night in the Champions League
Following Bayern's incredible win on Tuesday night, fans have reacted on social media to Bayern Munich's usual demolition mode in European Club's elite tournament with RB Salzburg only becoming their latest victim.

Here are some reactions on Twitter below:

