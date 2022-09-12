'Something unique' - Why Wolves signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa

The former Chelsea striker has returned to the league at Wolverhampton and has put pen to paper on a short-term deal at the Molineux.

Costa is expected to be with the Bruno Lage side until the summer of 2023.

Speaking on the move, Wolves chairman, Shi, stated that Costa will bring with him an invaluable experience and 'something unique' to the club.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Diego Costa to Wolves, and back to the Premier League," Shi said per the club website.

"A serial winner with a wealth of experience at the highest level, Diego will bring something unique to our dressing room and on the pitch, and we look forward to his impact at Molineux and Compton this season.”

Wolves are a challenge Diego Costa is ready for

The 33-year-old is not a stranger to the Premier League and its fans after he spent three (3) successful years at Chelsea.

Costa is back to the league where he tormented defenders and won two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, despite playing no competitive football since January, the Spanish International says a return to the popular Premier League was too good to turn down and Wolves have reignited that desire to challenge again in him.

"It’s a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing," he said.

"It’s not an easy challenge because you’re not going to play in an easy league and you can’t play it the way you want to."