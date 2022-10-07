Why Pulse Sports joined the SociaLiga Corporate League - Chukwu

Pulse Sports Nigeria was unveiled this week as one of two latest teams to join the exciting SociaLiga Corporate League.

Pulse Nigeria

The Corporate League is a 5-a-side competition which brings together companies and their workers to compete and network using football.

Ahead of their debut on Saturday, coach of Pulse Sports Nigeria and Senior Editor, Chukwu, explained the idea behind the participation of Nigeria's number online infotainment company, Pulse.

According to the tactician, Pulse Sports is ready to foster new relationships while keeping body and mind sharp.

Pulse Nigeria

"Pulse (Sports) is a relatively new player on the market, and our aim is to be the premier destination for sports in Africa," Chukwu stated.

"The media landscape is a taxing one, however, especially in this sector in Nigeria, our participation in the Corporate League is with a view to not just keeping body and mind sharp, but also to fostering relationships with major players in adjacent sectors."

"It will also help us, to an extent, get into the mindset – sort of – of the athletes we cover. [And] most importantly, though, it's a bit of needed fun and relaxation amid the stresses of work and the city."

Pulse Sports kick off Corporate League against Brass

Meanwhile, the Keyboard Warriors will make their debut on Saturday against another new side, Team Brass.

Brass, a fintech coy with special interest in the growth of SMEs, will be looking to get the better of the media boys.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Sports have been hard at work in training to perfect their strategies and fitness ahead of the highly anticipated fun-game.