FUN

Why Pulse Sports joined the SociaLiga Corporate League - Chukwu

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Keyboard Warriors couldn't miss the chance to get into the mindset of the athletes they cover and have finalised training ahead of their first game on Saturday.

Pulse Sports FC
Pulse Sports FC

Manager of Pulse Sports football club Solace Chukwu has explained why Pulse will be competing with other corporate bodies in the SociaLiga Corporate League.

Read Also

Pulse Sports Nigeria was unveiled this week as one of two latest teams to join the exciting SociaLiga Corporate League.

Pulse Sports.
Pulse Sports. Pulse Nigeria

The Corporate League is a 5-a-side competition which brings together companies and their workers to compete and network using football.

Ahead of their debut on Saturday, coach of Pulse Sports Nigeria and Senior Editor, Chukwu, explained the idea behind the participation of Nigeria's number online infotainment company, Pulse.

According to the tactician, Pulse Sports is ready to foster new relationships while keeping body and mind sharp.

Pulse Sports FC
Pulse Sports FC Pulse Nigeria

"Pulse (Sports) is a relatively new player on the market, and our aim is to be the premier destination for sports in Africa," Chukwu stated.

"The media landscape is a taxing one, however, especially in this sector in Nigeria, our participation in the Corporate League is with a view to not just keeping body and mind sharp, but also to fostering relationships with major players in adjacent sectors."

"It will also help us, to an extent, get into the mindset – sort of – of the athletes we cover. [And] most importantly, though, it's a bit of needed fun and relaxation amid the stresses of work and the city."

Meanwhile, the Keyboard Warriors will make their debut on Saturday against another new side, Team Brass.

Brass, a fintech coy with special interest in the growth of SMEs, will be looking to get the better of the media boys.

Matchday 5 fixtures, Pulse Sports takes to the pitch at 7 pm.
Matchday 5 fixtures, Pulse Sports takes to the pitch at 7 pm. Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Sports have been hard at work in training to perfect their strategies and fitness ahead of the highly anticipated fun-game.

The Keyboard Warriors will take to the pitch at 7 pm at the UpBeat Centre in Lekki.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Lampard shares important advice with Iwobi ahead of Manchester United clash

Lampard shares important advice with Iwobi ahead of Manchester United clash

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for the Italian Serie A this weekend

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for the Italian Serie A this weekend

Why Pulse Sports joined the SociaLiga Corporate League - Chukwu

Why Pulse Sports joined the SociaLiga Corporate League - Chukwu

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for La Liga games this weekend

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for La Liga games this weekend

Forbes List: Messi, Ronaldo dethroned from being the richest footballers alive

Forbes List: Messi, Ronaldo dethroned from being the richest footballers alive

Zaidu Sanusi signs new 5-year contract with Champions League club

Zaidu Sanusi signs new 5-year contract with Champions League club

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro