Why £75m Fofana left struggling Leicester City for London's best Chelsea

Fofana has been unveiled as a Chelsea player after putting pen to paper on a seven-year contract with the Blues on Wednesday afternoon.

"Wesley Fofana is a Chelsea player after today completing a move from Leicester City and signing a seven-year contract with the Blues," Chelsea said in a statement on its website.

The 21-year-old Frenchman arrives at Stamford Bridge as the latest defensive addition to Thomas Tuchel's this summer.

ALSO READ

Pulse Nigeria

He joins the Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella as defenders signed in this summer for the Blues.

Why Fofana left Leicester

After a protracted transfer saga between the two clubs, the talented defender is excited and happy to get his wish.

Speaking after he signed his contract, Fofana explained the reasons behind his decision to leave the Foxes after just two seasons at the King Power.

Fofana is happy to finally get his dream move and wants to win as many trophies as possible with the London side.

Twitter

"The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy," Fofana said. "I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club."