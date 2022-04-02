'Who Will Be Manchester United's Next Manager?' - Tuchel, 3 others named in Red Devils' YouTube show, The Debate

United currently, is being managed by Ralf Rangnick, with German only in on an interim basis.

Despite joining United to turn the tides following a poor run of results in the first few months of the 2021–22 season under ousted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, things have seemed to remain the same under Rangnick.

Now, conversations about Manchester United's leadership have again erupted, with notable names being named as the 'best suited to take over'.

In this edition of 'The Debate', Brown, Webber, Duncker, and Shin discussed the possibilities of having these notable names at the Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag, is the current manager of Eredivisie club Ajax, and has been the most linked to the United position, thus far.

In 2012, Ten Hag was appointed as manager of Go Ahead Eagles in the Eerste Divisie by Marc Overmars - a shareholder of the club - and led them to their first promotion in 17 years during his lone season there.

He then coached Bayern Munich II from 6 June 2013 until 2015, when he became the Sporting Director and head coach of FC Utrecht in summer 2015.

In his first season, he guided the club to fifth place, then in the 2016–17 season, improved Utrecht's final position to fourth, securing a spot in the Europa League qualifications.

Since 2017, Ten Hag has been at Ajax where he has won two Eredivisie titles as well as reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino began his managerial career at Espanyol in 2009. He left the club in 2012 after poor results and financial disputes.

In 2013, he was appointed at Premier League club Southampton, leading them to an eighth-place finish in the 2013–14 season – equalling their highest finish in the Premier League.

He then signed for Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, finishing as league runner-up in the 2016–17 season and UEFA Champions League finalist in 2019.

He was soon dismissed after a string of poor results, and in 2021, joined Paris Saint-Germain as head coach, replacing Thomas Tuchel.

At PSG, he has so far won the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions - his first major titles with a football club he's managed.

Diego Simeone

Simeone is the current coach of Spanish club Atletico Madrid. Before joining Atletico in 2011, the 1996 Olympic silver-medallist managed Argentine sides Racing Club, Estudiantes de La Plata, River Plate, and San Lorenzo and Italian club, Catania.

He won the Argentine Primera Division both with Estudiantes and River Plate.

However, Simeone has had his biggest managerial success with Atletico Madrid, winning La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey, two UEFA Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, as well as being a runner-up of the UEFA Champions League, twice.

Simeone is the longest-serving manager in La Liga, having stayed over a decade at Atletico.

Thomas Tuchel

Despite spending a little over a season at Chelsea, Tuchel has achieved as much success as he has at his former clubs.

The German began his coaching career in 2000, hired by Ralf Rangnick - Manchester United's current coach - as a youth team coach at VfB Stuttgart, aiding in the development of future first-team players.

Following one year at FC Augsburg II, he was hired by the newly promoted Bundesliga club Mainz 05 in 2009.

He departed Mainz in 2014 and was appointed at fellow Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2015, where he won the DFB-Pokal before being dismissed in 2017.

In 2018, he was hired by French club Paris Saint-Germain. At PSG, Tuchel won two league titles, including a domestic quadruple in his second season, and guided the club to its first UEFA Champions League final, before being dismissed in 2020.