Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The couple announced their split on Saturday, although reports suggests that they have been separated for 3 months already.

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split
Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split

Pop singer Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have acknowledged that their 11-year relationship have come to an end.

Recommended articles

The couple who have two children together, chose to split up as reported by Marca, after the Colombian singer discovered that the Barcelona defender had been cheating on her.

In a statement, Pique and Shakira wrote, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy.

"Thank you for your understanding," they concluded.

ALSO READ: Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Inaugural African MVP award to reward fans with opportunity to win trip to Spain

Barcelona star, Memphis Depay shares video vibing to 'Dada' by Young Jonn

According to Spanish newspaper, El Periodico de Catalunya, the 35-year-old Barcelona star has been meeting with a 22-year-old blonde female. She is a student and an event hostess in Barcelona.

Pique and Shakira
Pique and Shakira pulse sengal

El Periodico further revealed that, Pique was seen with the unnamed woman multiple times, and Shakira found out.

Pique is also said to be living in a separate apartment away from his family home, where 45-year-old Shakira, and their two children, Milan and Sasha, are.

El Periodico also reports that Pique and Shakira had already been separated for three months prior the news of their split.

In the month of May, Shakira traveled to Ibiza twice, with their children, Milan and Sasha, and a friend, but without Pique who at the time, was injured and unavailable for his club Barcelona.

Pique is at the moment, living in an apartment away from his family
Pique is at the moment, living in an apartment away from his family AFP

In their statement, the couple neither confirmed nor denied this existence of the 22-year-old.

In 2010, the two met while filming the music video for the Colombian singer's World Cup hit single "Waka Waka."

Pique's Spain went on to win their first FIFA World Cup by defeating Netherlands in the final, and pair started dating later in 2011.

Shakira and Pique had two children throughout their relationship but never got married.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Social media reactions as Shakira and Pique confirm split after dating for 11 years

    'Last Last everybody go chop breakfast' - Reactions to Shakira-Piqué's split

  • In 2013, a married Patrice Evra was claimed to have had an affair with Carla Howe, a Playboy model

    Meet 6 players who were caught cheating like Pique on Shakira

  • Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split

    Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Recommended articles

'Last Last everybody go chop breakfast' - Reactions to Shakira-Piqué's split

'Last Last everybody go chop breakfast' - Reactions to Shakira-Piqué's split

Why Jose Mourinho is the perfect fit for PSG

Why Jose Mourinho is the perfect fit for PSG

Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek brushes off Coco Gauff to win her second French Open

Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek brushes off Coco Gauff to win her second French Open

Meet 6 players who were caught cheating like Pique on Shakira

Meet 6 players who were caught cheating like Pique on Shakira

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Christopher Edoghogho slumps and dies on the field in Edo State [Video]

Christopher Edoghogho slumps and dies on the field in Edo State [Video]

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

Social media reactions to Sadio Mane's reported Liverpool wages
UCL FINAL

Reactions as Camila Cabello shines with Zidane, Figo, Raul, Nadal and Ronaldinho in attendance [Photos]

Reactions as Camila Cabello shines with Zidane, Figo, Raul, Nadal and Ronaldinho in attendance
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Calamity Ekong, Maguire senior brother' - Reactions as Mexico humble Super Eagles in friendly game

Reactions as Mexico beat Super Eagles 2-1 in friendly game
SCOOP

Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

Victor Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display