WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'We might be cursed' - Chelsea fans bemoan club woes following awful loss to Fulham

The Blues were looking to bounce back from their poor run of games having lost four of their last six matches in all competitions.

Chelsea’s new signing Joao Felix who arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid raised a few eye brows after Graham Potter fielded him in the starting line up despite the having just one training session with his new side.

The Blues started the game brightly dominating possession and creating chances.

Fulham thought they had a chance to score after Carlos Vinicius went down in the box in the 15th minute, only to see his appeals for a penalty waived off after a VAR check.

However, Potter’s men were mostly let down by poor finishing and were soon made to pay in the first period after former Blues star Willian fired home for the hosts in the 25th minute to give Fulham the lead.

Blues struggled to really trouble the opposition as they were left trailing by a lone goal at the break with Graham Potter having a lot to think about as he went down the tunnel at the break.

Second Half

Determined not to go down without a real fight, the Blues started well again in the second period and got roared back into the game two minutes after the restart after Kalidou Koulibaly fired home for the visitors to level matters at the Cottage.

However, the Blues suffered another injury setback soon after Dennis Zakaria was withdrawn for Jorginho in the 56th minute adding to Potter’s already troubling injury list.

And things got worse two minutes later after Chelsea saw their loan signing Joao Felix see a straight red for a reckless tackle on Kenny Tete.

Felix became the first Chelsea player ever to be sent off in his Premier League debut for the Blues.

The hosts capitalized on their numbers soon and assumed the lead once more after Andreas Pereira assisted Carlos Vinícius in the 73rd minute.

Chelsea fought hard to grab the equalizer but lacked the cutting edge and lacked ideas when it mattered most as Fulham held on for a crucial 2-1 win against their wealthy neighbors.

The defeat now means Chelsea have lost consecutive games in the Premier League this season and for the first time had fallen to a defeat against Fulham since 2006.

