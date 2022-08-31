AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has revealed what he told star boy Paulo Dybala during the Serie A game against Monza.
What Mourinho told two-goal hero Dybala before he was substituted vs Monza
The Argentine International is proving to be a shrewd addition by Jose Mourinho to the Roma squad.
Recommended articles
Roma defeated the newly promoted club 3-0 at the Stadio Olympico with Dybala playing a very decisive role.
The 28-year-old scored a first-half brace, his first goals for the club following a free transfer from Juventus, to inspire Roma to a comfortable home win.
He was substituted on the 65th minute of the match and Mourinho has revealed what he said to his two-goal hero during a special moment between the two before he was subbed off.
“Last year against Juve, when he was substituted [for them] then I told him he was a decent player," Mourinho said, as per Roma website via DAZN.
"Today, I told him the same thing and we both laughed – we both remembered that a few months back he was scoring for the other side.”
On what Dybala said to him, Mourinho added;
"When he came off today he said to me, ‘Boss, if I carried on I would have got my third.' I told him: ‘Get it against Udinese instead!’
"It’s important to manage him a bit because he has had a bit of bad luck with injuries in the past and he did not play a huge amount last season. Right now his levels are improving."
Mourinho praises Dybala's contribution
Dybala's two goals and a third goal from Roger Ibanez handed Mourinho's Roma a convincing 3-0 at home.
It was Roma's third win in four matches and sees them maintain its unbeaten run and move up to the top of the Serie A this season.
Speaking further on the win and Dybala's contribution, the Europa Conference League winning coach said;
“For us he’s great and I can already see what is going to happen in Qatar, maybe the Argentina coach should offer us a bottle of wine.”
Roma currently lead the Serie A table with ten (10) points, one ahead of Inter Milan in second. AC Milan and SSC Napoli complete the top four.