What Mourinho told two-goal hero Dybala before he was substituted vs Monza

Roma defeated the newly promoted club 3-0 at the Stadio Olympico with Dybala playing a very decisive role.

The 28-year-old scored a first-half brace, his first goals for the club following a free transfer from Juventus, to inspire Roma to a comfortable home win.

He was substituted on the 65th minute of the match and Mourinho has revealed what he said to his two-goal hero during a special moment between the two before he was subbed off.

“Last year against Juve, when he was substituted [for them] then I told him he was a decent player," Mourinho said, as per Roma website via DAZN.

"Today, I told him the same thing and we both laughed – we both remembered that a few months back he was scoring for the other side.”

On what Dybala said to him, Mourinho added;

"When he came off today he said to me, ‘Boss, if I carried on I would have got my third.' I told him: ‘Get it against Udinese instead!’

"It’s important to manage him a bit because he has had a bit of bad luck with injuries in the past and he did not play a huge amount last season. Right now his levels are improving."

Mourinho praises Dybala's contribution

Dybala's two goals and a third goal from Roger Ibanez handed Mourinho's Roma a convincing 3-0 at home.

It was Roma's third win in four matches and sees them maintain its unbeaten run and move up to the top of the Serie A this season.

Speaking further on the win and Dybala's contribution, the Europa Conference League winning coach said;

“For us he’s great and I can already see what is going to happen in Qatar, maybe the Argentina coach should offer us a bottle of wine.”