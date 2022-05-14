WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Werey Mbappe!' - Reactions as Messi's brace helps PSG sink Montpellier, misses out on hat-trick

David Ben
Messi stans reacted on social media after the Argentine forward missed out his first hat-trick for the French champions in their demolition of Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday night

Paris St Germain defeated Montpellier 4-0 on Saturday May 14, 2022 in the French Ligue 1.

The French champions were looking to finish the season strongly having already sealed the league title.

The Parisans wasted no time in getting things started, with Lionel Messi opening the scoring for the visitors, six minutes into kick-off to give PSG a 1-0 lead.

The 34-year-old Argentine, would soon double his side's advantage by bagging a brace in the 20th minute, after he was assisted yet again by French striker Kylian Mbappe, for the duo's second effort of the night to put them 2-0 up.

PSG continued to dominate proceedings as expected, and were further rewarded when Angel Di Maria stretched the away side's lead to 3-0 in the 26th minute.

Di Maria's strike in the first-half proved to be the last of the action in the first 45 as Montpellier headed into the break with a lot to do in the second-half.

It was more of the same in the second-half for the hosts as things got worse when Arnaud Souquet was penalised for bringing Kylian Mbappé down inside the box.

The prolific Frenchman stepped up and clinically converted from the spot on the hour mark to increase the lead to 4-0.

Di María thought he had got a brace and PSG’s fifth moments later with a lobbed finish over the keeper, but his effort was rightly ruled out for offside.

Montpellier defender Junior Sambia, nearly gave the home side a consolation goal in spectacular fashion, but his speculative long-distance strike went just wide of the left post.

Montpellier could find no answer to Mauricio Pochettino's men as it finished 4-0 in favour of PSG at the Stade de la Mosson on Saturday night.

The win for the Parisian champions puts them 15 points clear of second-place Monaco, going into their final fixture at home to Metz next Saturday, while Montpellier remain 13th as they end their season away at Angers on the same day as well.

Following the PSG's emphatic victory over Montpellier on the night, fans took to social media to react to Lionel Messi's performance.

The 34-year-old attacker could've easily had a hat-trick on Saturday night, but was now made to wait for his first hat-trick with the French champions, after Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot.

See Reactions below:

