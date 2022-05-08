WHAT'S BUZZIN

'We missed him' - Reactions as Ansu Fati back amongst the goals for Barcelona in Betis win

David Ben
Barca fans took to social media to celebrate the return of their Number 10 after the Spanish 19-year-old star found the back of the net in their hard-fought win against Real Betis

Barcelona recorded a 2-1 win away at fifth-placed Real Betis in La liga on Saturday night, May 7, 2022.

After an evenly contested first-half that saw both sides play out a stalemate, all three goals in the game would eventually come in the last 15 minutes of the match.

19-year-old Spanish forward Ansu Fati marked his return from injury in the 75th minute replacing his Spanish compatriot Ferran Torres.

The Guinea-bissau-born forward would eventually give the visitors the lead a minute later after coming off the bench, with a deflected shot Rui Silva to give the Blaugrana a 1-0 lead.

However, Betis roared back into the game, three minutes later, courtesy of former Barca defender Marc Bartra to level matters at 1-1.

Both sides continued to search for the winner, but the visitors would ultimately edge out their opponents after Jordi Alba struck a stoppage-time winner, after he hit a stunning volley from a super Dani Alves cross to settle matters for good, as it finished at the Estadio Benito Villamarín 2-1 to Barcelona.

The victory for Xavi's men, now guarantees as Barcelona a place in next season's Champions League.

Following the win against Betis, as Barcelona returned to the Champions league, fans took to social media to single out Barca's long-term absentee and young attacker Ansu Fati, having marked his return to the goalscoring sheet.

His last goal, in fact, was that Super Cup goal against Real Madrid on January. 12, before he got injured in the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club at San Mames a week later.

Fati returned for Barcelona in their 2-1 win over Mallorca last weekend appearing in the 75th minute for Gabonese striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Prior to his injury, Ansu Fati has always been known to be a clinical finisher for the Catalans.

He has also scored 4 goals in La Liga this season from an xG (Expected Goals) of just 1.24.

Fati's goal against Betis makes it his 19th goal for Barcelona., 10 of those goals scored have given Barcelona the lead.

Here are some reactions to Ansu Fati's return below:

