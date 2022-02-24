SUPER FALCONS

NFF issues explanation following poor treatment of players after World Cup qualifier

Niyi Iyanda
The Super Falcons were delayed on arrival from the Ivory Coast.

The Super Falcons had to wait for more than three hours due to COVID 19 protocols
The Super Falcons had to wait for more than three hours due to COVID 19 protocols

The Nigeria Football Federation has described the incident that saw players and officials of the Super Falcons delayed for over three hours at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as 'unfortunate'.

The incident garnered attention on social media, especially with the reaction of the Super Falcons and their coach Randy Waldrum.

Waldrum could not hide his anger at the issue as he described the whole situation as frustrating and complete ‘nonsense’.

In the now-viral social media video, Waldrum said, “This is very frustrating, we had a two-hour flight from Ivory Coast and we have been in this room for almost two and a half hours.

"It is very frustrating to come back home and the players have to go through this. This is nonsense".

The NFF was quick to issue an apology but also absolved itself of any blame.

In a statement published by the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said , “It was an unfortunate incident because we had our protocol officers on the ground at the airport and they did the needful before the team arrived.

"We have never been caught napping."

The Super Falcons at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja
The Super Falcons at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

Dr. Sanusi explained that the delay came from issues surrounding the observation of COVID 19 protocols.

“The issue had to do with covid19 protocols. In this particular case, we fulfilled our part of the requirements.

"However, some other group of individuals arrived at the same time as the Super Falcons’ contingent and were bent on circumventing the process."

“It was beyond us, but we have already apologized to our players and officials over this incident.”

The management of the Abuja airport is yet to release a statement of their own on what happened.

