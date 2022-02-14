Watford women congratulate future Super Falcons star on successful debut

Adebowale-Arimoro was yet to play for Brighton & Hove in the Women's Super League but she made the bench on four occasions this season and trained with the first team several times.

Watford completed the move for the promising teenager based on her impressive performances in the FA WSL Academy League.

Adebowale-Arimoro is not the only Nigerian striker at Watford as Adekite Fatuga-Dada is Watford Women's longest serving player.

At her unveiling, it was revealed that she would be available for selection immediately and the teenager was handed the number 33 shirt.

Adebowale-Arimoro had a debut to forget as Watford slumped to a 2-0 loss to Lewes at the Orbital Fasteners Stadium on Saturday, February 13.

Despite the poor result, her new club was keen to celebrate her first start for them.

The 18-year-old is very likely going to represent the Super Falcons despite being eligible to represent the United States of America.