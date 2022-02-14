Watford women congratulate future Super Falcons star on successful debut

Niyi Iyanda
Nigerian teenager Juliet Adebowale-Arimoro made her senior debut hours after announcing her signing for Watford women.

Juliet Adebowale-Arimoro made her senior debut for Watford women on Saturday
Juliet Adebowale-Arimoro made her senior debut for Watford women on Saturday

Yesterday Watford announced the signing of Juliet Adebowale-Arimoro on a dual-sign agreement from Brighton & Hove Albion Women.

Adebowale-Arimoro was yet to play for Brighton & Hove in the Women's Super League but she made the bench on four occasions this season and trained with the first team several times.

Watford completed the move for the promising teenager based on her impressive performances in the FA WSL Academy League.

Adebowale-Arimoro is not the only Nigerian striker at Watford as Adekite Fatuga-Dada is Watford Women's longest serving player.

Adebowale-Arimoro look up to Adekite Fatuga-Dada who is one of the more experienced squad members
Adebowale-Arimoro look up to Adekite Fatuga-Dada who is one of the more experienced squad members

At her unveiling, it was revealed that she would be available for selection immediately and the teenager was handed the number 33 shirt.

Adebowale-Arimoro had a debut to forget as Watford slumped to a 2-0 loss to Lewes at the Orbital Fasteners Stadium on Saturday, February 13.

Juliet warming up before her debut
Juliet warming up before her debut

Despite the poor result, her new club was keen to celebrate her first start for them.

Watford congratulated Juliet on her successful debut
Watford congratulated Juliet on her successful debut

The 18-year-old is very likely going to represent the Super Falcons despite being eligible to represent the United States of America.

She was called up to the Falconets squad for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Congo in December 2021.

Niyi Iyanda

