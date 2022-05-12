Watford's Nigerian stars gets a new coach ahead of Championship season

As pointed out in the statement, Edwards comes to Vicarage road with hype after guiding his Forest Green side to their first-ever promotion to League One following a season where they played attractive attacking football.

With relegation to the Championship confirmed with a handful of games remaining, Edwards now has the task of ensuring that The Hornets make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Bad blood at Forest Green

While Watford fans are excited at the prospect of a young and exciting manager, those at Forest Green are far from happy at the coup by Watford.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Forest Green owner Dale Vince revealed that it was a bitter blow considering that Edwards had just successfully won the League Two title. Vince did not hold back on his opinions about the recently relegated side and even revealed that he hopes they do not make a return to the Premier League any time soon.

"It takes a bit of the shine off winning promotion. If there's any karma in football they'll languish in the Championship and we'll meet them there in a few years' time."

"He [Edwards] said he had been advised by Watford and his agent to keep it a secret from us [Forest Green] which I think is pretty poor from them. It's poor from Rob and he knows it. I thought I knew him better as a person." Vince told the BBC.