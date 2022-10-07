NBA

VIDEO: Watch Draymond Green punch Golden State Warrior teammate Jordan Poole in training

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Watch Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole in Golden State Warriors training.

Watch Draymond Green punch Golden State Warrior teammate Jordan Poole in training
Watch Draymond Green punch Golden State Warrior teammate Jordan Poole in training

Golden State Warriors teammates Jorden Poole and Draymond Green had an altercation during a scrimmage on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Read Also

Green and Poole were both integral to the Golden Warriors team that beat the Boston Celtics in six games to win the 2021/22 NBA Championship.

According to several reports, Poole and Green have been at lodger heads coming into the start of camp this season.

The two stars were involved in a training spar that started out with verbal abuse.

Green drew closer to Poole and confronted him which sparked the exchange.
Green drew closer to Poole and confronted him which sparked the exchange. Pulse Nigeria

Poole a third-year player was jawing at Green a 10-year NBA veteran while training got tense.

Green drew closer to Poole and confronted him which sparked the exchange.

Poole pushed off Green leaning on him and the four-time NBA champion landed a wicked punch as both players landed on the court.

Video of the incident has now been leaked on social media confirming the interaction between the two players.

There have been reports suggesting the tension between Green and Poole is because both players are due for contract extensions.

Poole is reportedly close to an extension that will tie him down as a Warrior for the next five seasons while management is yet to make progressive discussions with Green.

It is expected that Draymond is punished for instigating the action and Poole is cautioned also for his role in the incident.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's return date for Napoli is set

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's return date for Napoli is set

Sabinus shows off photos from visit to Anfield Stadium

Sabinus shows off photos from visit to Anfield Stadium

Bet9ja Odds, Betting Tips & Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Bet9ja Odds, Betting Tips & Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

VIDEO: Watch Draymond Green punch Golden State Warrior teammate Jordan Poole in training

VIDEO: Watch Draymond Green punch Golden State Warrior teammate Jordan Poole in training

Why Mohamed Salah is struggling this season - Jurgen Klopp

Why Mohamed Salah is struggling this season - Jurgen Klopp

Man United is 'not that good', Erik ten Hag admits, demands more from players

Man United is 'not that good', Erik ten Hag admits, demands more from players

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro