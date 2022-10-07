VIDEO: Watch Draymond Green punch Golden State Warrior teammate Jordan Poole in training

Green and Poole were both integral to the Golden Warriors team that beat the Boston Celtics in six games to win the 2021/22 NBA Championship.

According to several reports, Poole and Green have been at lodger heads coming into the start of camp this season.

Draymond Green punches Jordan Poole

The two stars were involved in a training spar that started out with verbal abuse.

Poole a third-year player was jawing at Green a 10-year NBA veteran while training got tense.

Green drew closer to Poole and confronted him which sparked the exchange.

Poole pushed off Green leaning on him and the four-time NBA champion landed a wicked punch as both players landed on the court.

Video of the incident has now been leaked on social media confirming the interaction between the two players.

There have been reports suggesting the tension between Green and Poole is because both players are due for contract extensions.

Poole is reportedly close to an extension that will tie him down as a Warrior for the next five seasons while management is yet to make progressive discussions with Green.