Video: Watch Barcelona beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in legends game

Tosin Abayomi
Steven Gerrard could not save Liverpool from defeat to Rivaldos Barcelona in the legends game.

On Saturday, March 26, Liverpool legends took on Barcelona legends at Anfield in a charity game.

The game was to raise money for the Barça Foundation, Liverpool FC Foundation, Forever Reds, the Owen McVeigh Foundation and Right to Play.

Liverpool paraded some high-profile names such as Jamie Carragher, Luis Garcia, Sami Hyypia and legendary ex-captain Steven Gerrard who is now the coach of Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Barcelona had some stars such as Edgar Davids, Gaizka Mendieta, Juliano Belletti and former World Player of the Year Rivaldo.

In the 13th minute, Edmilson brought down Gerrard in the box who stepped up convert the penalty and put Liverpool in front.

On the stroke of half-time, Giovanni was played through on goal and converted for Barcelona as both sides went to the break level.

Barcelona started dominating the second half and made their pressure count 10 minutes after the restart when Rivaldo rifled home a penalty.

Liverpool were unable to find the equalizer despite a late push as Barcelona held on fro the win.

