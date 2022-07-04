It was bad day at the office for Nigeria's Super Falcons after they suffered a 2-1 loss to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Monday, July 4, 2022 in their Group C opening game.
Reactions as Super Falcons lose opening Group game to South Africa
Nigerians have reacted on social media after the Super Falcons were winged down in their opening Group C game against Banyana Banyana
The Super Falcons came into the game against South Africa as favorites, having won the competition more than any other nation on the continent.
The first-half was entirely dull as both sides failed to find the opener in the first 45.
The game sprung into life in the 61st minute after Jermaine Seoposenwe put Banyana Banyana ahead to give them the 1-0 lead.
Super Falcons touch down in Morocco for 2022 WAFCONSecond Half heartbreak for Super Falcons
Soon after South Africa doubled their le in the space of three minutes with Hildah Magaia extending Banyana's lead even further.
Super Falcons looked rusty and its fair to say their errors in the second half cost them their opening group game of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The Super Falcons were left chasing the game all through the second-half and it soon got worse when Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala came off injured.
Regardless, the Falcons were able to grab a consolation goal late In additional time even though it was too little, too late, after Atletico Madrid striker Rasheedat Ajibade pulled one back for Nigeria.
Social Media reactions
Following the disappointing result in Morocco, Nigerians took to social media to express their disappointment.
Here are the reactions below:
