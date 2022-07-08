WAFCON 2022

'I work every day' - Ordega celebrates Woman of the Match award

Tosin Abayomi
Ordega was the best player as the Super Falcons defeated Botswana

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated the Birds of Botswana 2-0 in their second Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) fixture played on Thursday, July, 7. 2022.

The Super Falcons bounced back from their opening day defeat to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their Group A opener.

Goals from Gotham FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu and Benfica midfielder Christy Ucheibe gave the Super Falcons a much needed win.

CSKA Moscow star Francisca Ordega was voted Woman of the Match by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

After the game, Ordega was presented with the Woman of the Match accolade and a shirt by the title sponsors.

Speaking after the game, Ordega explained why head coach Randy Waldrum wanted her to start.

Ordega who was on the bench against South Africa started the featured for 64 minutes before being substituted for Gift Monday.

She said, "It was a game plan for me to start today. I work every day & plan ahead. One step at a time.”

"Winning today gives us more morale. I think we executed our game plan and we came out victorious so we are so happy. It's the beginning of good things.''

