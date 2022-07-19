'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

Super Falcons held Morocco, to a 1-1 draw after extra time playing most of the game with nine players following two second-half red cards.

Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were sent off in the second half for two cynical tackles.

However, 12 minutes after going down to ten women, the Super Falcons broke the deadlock through substitute Uchenna Kalu scoring the opener to give Nigeria the 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute.

But the lead only lasted just four minutes, before a poor error from goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie proved costly as the Atlas Lionesses found the leveller.

It was a 'frying pan into the fire' for Nigeria as the Falcons were down to nine (9) women with 20 minutes to go.

Another VAR intervention saw Ajibade receive her marching orders as Nigeria played the final 20 minutes doggedly trying to keep the Lionesses at bay.

The defending champions managed hold their own against the Moroccans, as they eventually forced the game into extra time.

With nothing to separate both sides in the extra time, the game would be decided on penalties.

However, a missed spot kick from Ifeoma Onumonu gifted Morocco a ticket to their first-ever WAFCON final in which they play South Africa's Banyana Banyana on Saturday, 23rd July.

Social Media Reactions to Ashleigh Plumptre's display vs Morocco

However, following the Super Falcons' exit from this year's edition, fans have taken to social media to single out Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre for her incredible performance once again for the nine time African champions.

Plumptre has since managed to establish herself as one of the integral members of the Super Falcons team, and Thursday night gave Nigerians something to cheer about with her impressive display at the heart of the team's defense once again.