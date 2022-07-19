WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Nigerians have taken to social media to sing the praises of Ashleigh Plumptre, who many have now labelled as the 'best defender' in the Super Falcons.

Social media reactions to Ashleigh Plumptre's display for the Super Falcons at WAFCON 2022
Social media reactions to Ashleigh Plumptre's display for the Super Falcons at WAFCON 2022

Nigeria's quest for a 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy suffered a hitch, following the Super Falcons's 5-4 defeat to hosts Morocco via a penalty shootout on Monday night, July 18.

Recommended articles

Super Falcons held Morocco, to a 1-1 draw after extra time playing most of the game with nine players following two second-half red cards.

Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were sent off in the second half for two cynical tackles.

However, 12 minutes after going down to ten women, the Super Falcons broke the deadlock through substitute Uchenna Kalu scoring the opener to give Nigeria the 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute.

The Super Falcons' quest for a tenth WAFCON title ended following their loss to Morocco
The Super Falcons' quest for a tenth WAFCON title ended following their loss to Morocco Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

'Nigeria is the best team in Africa' - Morocco coach confesses ahead of semifinal clash against Super Falcons

But the lead only lasted just four minutes, before a poor error from goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie proved costly as the Atlas Lionesses found the leveller.

It was a 'frying pan into the fire' for Nigeria as the Falcons were down to nine (9) women with 20 minutes to go.

Another VAR intervention saw Ajibade receive her marching orders as Nigeria played the final 20 minutes doggedly trying to keep the Lionesses at bay.

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal Pulse Nigeria

The defending champions managed hold their own against the Moroccans, as they eventually forced the game into extra time.

With nothing to separate both sides in the extra time, the game would be decided on penalties.

However, a missed spot kick from Ifeoma Onumonu gifted Morocco a ticket to their first-ever WAFCON final in which they play South Africa's Banyana Banyana on Saturday, 23rd July.

However, following the Super Falcons' exit from this year's edition, fans have taken to social media to single out Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre for her incredible performance once again for the nine time African champions.

Ashleigh Plumptre
Ashleigh Plumptre Pulse Nigeria

Plumptre has since managed to establish herself as one of the integral members of the Super Falcons team, and Thursday night gave Nigerians something to cheer about with her impressive display at the heart of the team's defense once again.

Here's how Nigerians have reacted on Twitter below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

    'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

  • Social media reactions to Ashleigh Plumptre's display for the Super Falcons at WAFCON 2022

    'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

  • Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular tumour

    Dortmund star forced out of pre-season camp due to 'Testicular tumour'

Recommended articles

'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

Mastercard brings fans closer to the UEFA Champions League!

Mastercard brings fans closer to the UEFA Champions League!

Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr unveiled as cover stars

Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr unveiled as cover stars

'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

Dortmund star forced out of pre-season camp due to 'Testicular tumour'

Dortmund star forced out of pre-season camp due to 'Testicular tumour'

If I talk, I will get in trouble - Waldrum copies Mourinho after Morocco knocks Nigeria out with 'curious' referee decisions

If I talk, I will get in trouble - Waldrum copies Mourinho after Morocco knocks Nigeria out with 'curious' referee decisions

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time
WAFCON 2022

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

African Women's Footballer of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

Asisat Oshoala, Thembi Kgatlana, and Gaelle Eganamouit are all past winners of the African Women's Footballer of the Year Award given by CAF