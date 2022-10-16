Volleyball: 1k+ fans watch Keystyle Travels rule 2022 LVC Thunder Games

Izuchukwu Akawor
The final was watched by over 1000 fans in Lagos.

The Volleyball champions
The Volleyball champions

Keystyle Travels women's volleyball team have emerged champions of the 2022 LVC Thunder Games held at Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos state.

Keystyle Travels beat Legacy VC 3-1 (17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23) in an epic final that had in attendance 1,000 spectators seated at the outdoor court of Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere on Saturday.

The Volleyball champions
The Volleyball champions

The Manager of Keystyle Travels Spikers, Genevieve Obuladike commended the players and the officials for making for their exceptional performance and display of artistry throughout the competition

Obuladike said the Keystyle Travels team consists of some of the best volleyball players currently dominating the national teams (junior and senior).

She said, "It feels good to see Keystyle Travels win the first edition of the LVC Thunder Games. The management was excited because we paraded some of the best hands in the country and they did not disappoint.

"Lifting the trophy means Keystyle Travels Spikers are winning both on and off the court. We will continue to contribute our quota to the development of volleyball and sports in general.

LVC Thunder Games champions Keystyle Travels
LVC Thunder Games champions Keystyle Travels

Obuladike hailed the organization of the Thunder Games for its unwavering commitment towards promoting youth development in volleyball.

They also urged LVC Volleyball Club, which partnered with Keystyle Travels to continue its commitment to the country’s volleyball development.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

