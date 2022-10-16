Volleyball: 1k+ fans watch Keystyle Travels rule 2022 LVC Thunder Games

Keystyle Travels beat Legacy VC 3-1 (17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23) in an epic final that had in attendance 1,000 spectators seated at the outdoor court of Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere on Saturday.

Pulse Nigeria

The Manager of Keystyle Travels Spikers, Genevieve Obuladike commended the players and the officials for making for their exceptional performance and display of artistry throughout the competition

Obuladike said the Keystyle Travels team consists of some of the best volleyball players currently dominating the national teams (junior and senior).

She said, "It feels good to see Keystyle Travels win the first edition of the LVC Thunder Games. The management was excited because we paraded some of the best hands in the country and they did not disappoint.

LVC to continue supporting Volleyball

"Lifting the trophy means Keystyle Travels Spikers are winning both on and off the court. We will continue to contribute our quota to the development of volleyball and sports in general.

Pulse Nigeria

Obuladike hailed the organization of the Thunder Games for its unwavering commitment towards promoting youth development in volleyball.