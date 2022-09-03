Brazilian magic helps Real Madrid survive Betis scare, maintain perfect run

LaLiga champions Real Madrid made it four wins in a row after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Brazilian magic helps Real Madrid survive Real Betis scare, winning streak
Los Blancos have defeated Real Betis at home for the first time in five years thanks to Brazilian youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were the heroes for Carlo Ancelotti's men following a scare from the visitors.
Vinicius' goal means he has now been involved in four goals in his last two LaLiga games (three goals, one assist) with only Benzema (21) and Iago Aspas (17) having more goal involvements than the winger in LaLiga in 2022 (16 – nine goals, seven assists).
The defending champions started on a positive note and took the lead as early as the ninth minute when Vinicius put them ahead.
However, the goal lasted 11 minutes before a Thibaut Courtois error allowed the away side equalise through Canales.
Courtois and Real will have Rodrygo to thank after he restored their lead in the second half, which Madrid held on to to wrap up another win.
Madrid beat Betis for the first time, maintain 100% start
Courtesy of Vinicius and Rodrygo, Real Madrid celebrated its first win over Betis at the Bernabeu since 2017.
Betis has always been a hard nut to crack for the LaLiga giant but in their first game of the season at home, Los Blancos finally ended their poor home run against the visitors.
Real Madrid remain at the top of the table with nine points from a possible nine, three (3) more than the defeated Betis, who sit second.