Brazilian magic helps Real Madrid survive Betis scare, maintain perfect run

Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were the heroes for Carlo Ancelotti's men following a scare from the visitors.

Vinicius' goal means he has now been involved in four goals in his last two LaLiga games (three goals, one assist) with only Benzema (21) and Iago Aspas (17) having more goal involvements than the winger in LaLiga in 2022 (16 – nine goals, seven assists).

The defending champions started on a positive note and took the lead as early as the ninth minute when Vinicius put them ahead.

Pulse Nigeria

However, the goal lasted 11 minutes before a Thibaut Courtois error allowed the away side equalise through Canales.

Courtois and Real will have Rodrygo to thank after he restored their lead in the second half, which Madrid held on to to wrap up another win.

Madrid beat Betis for the first time, maintain 100% start

Courtesy of Vinicius and Rodrygo, Real Madrid celebrated its first win over Betis at the Bernabeu since 2017.

Betis has always been a hard nut to crack for the LaLiga giant but in their first game of the season at home, Los Blancos finally ended their poor home run against the visitors.