LALIGA

Brazilian magic helps Real Madrid survive Real Betis scare, winning streak

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Los Blancos have defeated Real Betis at home for the first time in five years thanks to Brazilian youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Vinicius and Rodrygo embrace.
Vinicius and Rodrygo embrace.

LaLiga champions Real Madrid made it four wins in a row after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Read Also

Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were the heroes for Carlo Ancelotti's men following a scare from the visitors.

Vinicius' goal means he has now been involved in four goals in his last two LaLiga games (three goals, one assist) with only Benzema (21) and Iago Aspas (17) having more goal involvements than the winger in LaLiga in 2022 (16 – nine goals, seven assists).

The defending champions started on a positive note and took the lead as early as the ninth minute when Vinicius put them ahead.

Samba Boys!
Samba Boys! Pulse Nigeria

However, the goal lasted 11 minutes before a Thibaut Courtois error allowed the away side equalise through Canales.

Courtois and Real will have Rodrygo to thank after he restored their lead in the second half, which Madrid held on to to wrap up another win.

Courtesy of Vinicius and Rodrygo, Real Madrid celebrated its first win over Betis at the Bernabeu since 2017.

Betis has always been a hard nut to crack for the LaLiga giant but in their first game of the season at home, Los Blancos finally ended their poor home run against the visitors.

Real Madrid remain at the top of the table with nine points from a possible nine, three (3) more than the defeated Betis, who sit second.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Brazilian magic helps Real Madrid survive Betis scare, maintain perfect run

Brazilian magic helps Real Madrid survive Betis scare, maintain perfect run

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Reactions as Harry Kane sets Premier League record in Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham

Reactions as Harry Kane sets Premier League record in Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham

Reactions as Tchouameni shines in Real Madrid's win over Betis at the Bernabeu

Reactions as Tchouameni shines in Real Madrid's win over Betis at the Bernabeu

Aribo's effort is not enough as Wolves edge out Southampton

Aribo's effort is not enough as Wolves edge out Southampton

Heartbreak for Dennis, Awoniyi as Cherries shock Nottingham Forest at home

Heartbreak for Dennis, Awoniyi as Cherries shock Nottingham Forest at home

Trending

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

Paul Pogba - Icon

Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail

Tours FC president calls Paul Pogba blackmail saga a 'family affair'

French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga