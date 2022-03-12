Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

The 23-year-old Nigerian star posted pictures of a new outfit on his official Instagram account.

Along with the photos was a casual statement that said, "Good Evening, Peace Be Unto Who Want Peace And If Na Wahala You Want, That One Sef Dey."

In the photos, Osimhen is dressed in white trousers, and a white round neck vest.

The Napoli forward has on white shoes with a touch of red. His jacket and hat are a matching set of navy blue with tips of white intersection.

Osimhen is known to be a jovial character on social media so his posts with good fashion outfits are laced with jokes about several situations.

This is the first post by Osimhen since Napoli lost a crucial Italian Serie A fixture at home to AC Milan last weekend.