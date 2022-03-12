Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has once again taken to show off his style.
Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]
Osimhen moves on from Milan defeat, rocks matching jacket, and cap
The 23-year-old Nigerian star posted pictures of a new outfit on his official Instagram account.
Along with the photos was a casual statement that said, "Good Evening, Peace Be Unto Who Want Peace And If Na Wahala You Want, That One Sef Dey."
In the photos, Osimhen is dressed in white trousers, and a white round neck vest.
The Napoli forward has on white shoes with a touch of red. His jacket and hat are a matching set of navy blue with tips of white intersection.
Osimhen is known to be a jovial character on social media so his posts with good fashion outfits are laced with jokes about several situations.
This is the first post by Osimhen since Napoli lost a crucial Italian Serie A fixture at home to AC Milan last weekend.
The Super Eagles striker will aim to keep Napoli in the Scudetto race when they travel to take on Verona in a league fixture scheduled for Sunday, March 13, 2022.
More from category
-
Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]
-
'Thank God'- Oghenekaro Etebo reacts to Watford's 4-0 loss to Wolves
-
'It was a foul' - Victor Osimhen blasts Fikayo Tomori for tackle in the penalty area