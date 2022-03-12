SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Osimhen moves on from Milan defeat, rocks matching jacket, and cap

Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch
Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has once again taken to show off his style.

Recommended articles

The 23-year-old Nigerian star posted pictures of a new outfit on his official Instagram account.

Along with the photos was a casual statement that said, "Good Evening, Peace Be Unto Who Want Peace And If Na Wahala You Want, That One Sef Dey."

In the photos, Osimhen is dressed in white trousers, and a white round neck vest.

The Napoli forward has on white shoes with a touch of red. His jacket and hat are a matching set of navy blue with tips of white intersection.

Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch
Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen is known to be a jovial character on social media so his posts with good fashion outfits are laced with jokes about several situations.

This is the first post by Osimhen since Napoli lost a crucial Italian Serie A fixture at home to AC Milan last weekend.

The Super Eagles striker will aim to keep Napoli in the Scudetto race when they travel to take on Verona in a league fixture scheduled for Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch

    Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

  • Oghenekaro Etebo is back for Watford after a long injury lay-off

    'Thank God'- Oghenekaro Etebo reacts to Watford's 4-0 loss to Wolves

  • Victor Osimhen was brought down by Fikayo Tomori [Imago]

    'It was a foul' - Victor Osimhen blasts Fikayo Tomori for tackle in the penalty area

Recommended articles

'We have to assess Aribo' - Rangers manager reveals injury concern ahead of quarterfinal

'We have to assess Aribo' - Rangers manager reveals injury concern ahead of quarterfinal

Ajagun helps Al-Hilal secure three points ahead of Al Ahly - Mamelodi Sundowns top-of-the-table cracker

Ajagun helps Al-Hilal secure three points ahead of Al Ahly - Mamelodi Sundowns top-of-the-table cracker

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Football meets Music: Super Eagles star links up with Davido

Football meets Music: Super Eagles star links up with Davido

Umar Sadiq wins La Liga 2 Player of the Month Award for February

Umar Sadiq wins La Liga 2 Player of the Month Award for February

Where does birthday boy Didier Drogba rank among the top 10 African scorers in history?

Where does birthday boy Didier Drogba rank among the top 10 African scorers in history?

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

'Thank God'- Oghenekaro Etebo reacts to Watford's 4-0 loss to Wolves

Oghenekaro Etebo is back for Watford after a long injury lay-off
SUPER EAGLES

'It was a foul' - Victor Osimhen blasts Fikayo Tomori for tackle in the penalty area

Victor Osimhen was brought down by Fikayo Tomori [Imago]
2022 FIFA WCQ

Black Stars playing hide and seek with squad list ahead of Super Eagles clash

The Super Eagles will face off with the Black Stars of Ghana for a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blues for Life!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans rally passionate support amidst Abramovich crisis

Chelsea fans continue to show support for their club on social media amidst Roman Abramovich's UK sanction
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch