Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen shows off style in GUCCI outfit [Photos]

Osimhen has been the target man to lead the attack for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli team

The 23-year-old forward took to his official Instagram account to post new pictures.

In the photos, Osimhen was wearing white shoes, blues jeans, and a red Gucci shirt.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Na Family Members Wey Mind Their Business Go See WhatsApp Status."

The new photos come after Osimhen played a huge role for Napoli in their victory against Lazio at the weekend.

The Super Eagles star has been linked with a 100 million euro move to the Premier League this season with Manchester United and Newcastle United reportedly interested.