Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen shows off style in GUCCI outfit [Photos]

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen is back again with another stunning outfit on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Osimhen has been the target man to lead the attack for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli team
The 23-year-old forward took to his official Instagram account to post new pictures.
In the photos, Osimhen was wearing white shoes, blues jeans, and a red Gucci shirt.
Along with the photos was a message that said, "Na Family Members Wey Mind Their Business Go See WhatsApp Status."
The new photos come after Osimhen played a huge role for Napoli in their victory against Lazio at the weekend.
The Super Eagles star has been linked with a 100 million euro move to the Premier League this season with Manchester United and Newcastle United reportedly interested.
Osimhen is expected to be involved as Napoli continue their quest to win the Scudetto when they take on rivals AC Milan in an Italian Serie A fixture scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
