Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen rocks green and white outfit [Photos]

Osimhen took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of him rocking an all-green outfit on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Osimhen is spotted wearing white shoes, a green shirt with a touch of white and dark green trousers to match.

The Napoli man posed for the pictures in a car with his hair tinted blonde.

Along with the photos was a jovial message that said, "Una Go Add Person For Private Story Come Dey Post Stew😏😂 @mbahdeyforyou_"

Osimhen was not in action in the Italian Serie A with Napoli this weekend.

The 23-year-old forward took time to enjoy the international break as the Super Eagles are not in action.

Osimhen was not part of the Super Eagles team to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The striker is known to be jovial in his post on social media just as he did in this instance.

In this transfer window, Osimhen was linked with a move to Premier League giants Arsenal.