Victor Osimhen risks going to jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest

Tosin Abayomi
Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly set to be arrested after a violation of Court.

According to several reports, an Ikeja High Court in Nigeria has ordered the arrest of Osimhen.

The whole issue with Osimhen came up as a result of his in-law and ex-agent Osita Okolo.

The court reportedly then ordered the appearance of Osimhen but he has not been able to do so.

According to a report by the Sporting Sun, Osimhen’s big money move to Italian Serie A giants Napoli is the subject for contention.

The commissions on Osimhen’s move to Napoli from French Ligue 1 giants Lille were not received.

The Seventy One Million Euro move is being investigated by Italian and French authorities.

According to reports, Osita was due one million euros from the five million euros William D’Avilla due as commission.

The reports however reveal that Osita only received 450k and 91k installments of the commission.

Osita wants his money in full and has taken the case to court. However, Osimhen has not been able to turn up or send his lawyers on the dates fixed by the Judge.

According to the laws in Nigeria, Osimhen may risk going to jail for failure to turn up to court.

