SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen explains why he turned into a photographer in Napoli's win against Verona.

Tosin Abayomi
Find out why 23-year-old Osimhen grabbed the photograph after scoring the 2nd goal for Napoli.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli as they recorded a 2-1 away victory against Verona in an Italian Serie A fixture played on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Osimhen scored both goals for Napoli as they held on for a crucial three points in the Scudetto race.

The 23-year-old Osimhen celebrated his second goal by grabbing a photograph to take pictures.

Speaking to corrieredellosport after the victory, Osimhen explained the reason for grabbing the photograph.

According to Osimhen, the reason was to take pictures of the fans.

He said, “I {photograph}? The followers deserved a snapshot.

“Koulibaly gave me the digital camera and I took a photograph of the followers as a result of they have been distinctive once more at present and it was not taken with no consideration after the final defeat.”

“I noticed the followers up there and wished to maintain the second in {a photograph}, it was too stunning!.

“This victory is for them as a result of we missed them for over a 12 months and to see them again within the stands makes us so blissful."

  Victor Osimhen turned into a photographer in the game between Napoli and Verona

    Victor Osimhen explains why he turned into a photographer in Napoli's win against Verona.

