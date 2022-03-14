Victor Osimhen explains why he turned into a photographer in Napoli's win against Verona.

Osimhen scored both goals for Napoli as they held on for a crucial three points in the Scudetto race.

The 23-year-old Osimhen celebrated his second goal by grabbing a photograph to take pictures.

Speaking to corrieredellosport after the victory, Osimhen explained the reason for grabbing the photograph.

According to Osimhen, the reason was to take pictures of the fans.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “I {photograph}? The followers deserved a snapshot.

“Koulibaly gave me the digital camera and I took a photograph of the followers as a result of they have been distinctive once more at present and it was not taken with no consideration after the final defeat.”

“I noticed the followers up there and wished to maintain the second in {a photograph}, it was too stunning!.