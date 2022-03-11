'It was a foul' - Victor Osimhen blasts Fikayo Tomori for tackle in the penalty area

The 23-year-old Osimhen was brought down by Tomori in an Italian Serie A fixture played on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Despite an appeal by Osimhen and Napoli fans at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium center referee Daniele Orsato chose not to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) urging Milan to continue the play.

In an interview on Sky Sports Italia, Osimhen stated that he did not dive looking for a penalty.

He said, "Obviously it was foul. If I had faked it I would have gotten a yellow card.

"I thought the referee was going to the Var, but it didn't and we accept the decision."

Napoli would go on to lose the game to Milan and drop to third on the table.

Osimhen stated that the defeat hurts their chances to win the title.

He said, "The defeat against Milan hurt us, it's hard to digest. We didn't play a good match, but we had a strong team in front of us."