'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

The 31-year-old, Moses suffered a injury while playing for Spartak Moscow in a 2-0 victory against Ural Yekaterinburg on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

According to club, Moses will undergo surgery following an Achilles tendon injury expected to sideline him for at least six months.

Despite the injury, Moses is already upbeat about his return to the pitch.

Victor Moses on injury

Victor Moses took to his official social media account to give his assessment if the injury.

According to Moses, the injury setback will only bring out his best once he returns in six months.

The message by Moses said, "Devastated to have suffered an injury in the game at the weekend.

I will be doing all I can to recover and get back fully fit as quickly as possible to help the team 💪🏿 thank you so much to everyone at the club and all of the fans for your fantastic support.