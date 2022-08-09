'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

Victor Moses make promise to be better in 6 months when he returns from injury.

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has broken silence following his injury.

The 31-year-old, Moses suffered a injury while playing for Spartak Moscow in a 2-0 victory against Ural Yekaterinburg on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

According to club, Moses will undergo surgery following an Achilles tendon injury expected to sideline him for at least six months.

Despite the injury, Moses is already upbeat about his return to the pitch.

Victor Moses sustained an injury in Spartak Moscow's Russian league match against Ural on Saturday
Victor Moses took to his official social media account to give his assessment if the injury.

According to Moses, the injury setback will only bring out his best once he returns in six months.

The message by Moses said, "Devastated to have suffered an injury in the game at the weekend.

I will be doing all I can to recover and get back fully fit as quickly as possible to help the team 💪🏿 thank you so much to everyone at the club and all of the fans for your fantastic support.

"I’ll be back stronger than ever."

