Victor Moses celebrates son Caiyro on 1st birthday

Tosin Abayomi
The Spartak Moscow star took to social media to rejoice as his son turned 1

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Moses has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of his son.

On Thursday, March 17, Caiyro the third child of Moses celebrated his first birthday.

Moses took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the special day.

Along with a photo of his son was a message that said, "Happy 1st Birthday to my beautiful boy Caiyro."

Caiyro has siblings Nyah who was born in 2015 and a son named Brentley born in 2012.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

