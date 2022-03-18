Former Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Moses has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of his son.
Victor Moses celebrates son Caiyro on 1st birthday
The Spartak Moscow star took to social media to rejoice as his son turned 1
On Thursday, March 17, Caiyro the third child of Moses celebrated his first birthday.
Moses took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the special day.
Along with a photo of his son was a message that said, "Happy 1st Birthday to my beautiful boy Caiyro."
Caiyro has siblings Nyah who was born in 2015 and a son named Brentley born in 2012.
