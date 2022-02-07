Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses celebrates daughter on 7th birthday

Moses in a post on his official Instagram account celebrated his daughter who turned seven on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The 31-year-old posted pictures of his daughter Nyah Moses.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Happy 7th Birthday to my beautiful Princess Nyah! Daddy loves you."

Nyah was born in 2015 and the second child of Moses. The former Chelsea wide man has a son named Brentley born in 2012 and older than Nyah.

With the Russian Premier League on break, Moses has not been in action recently.

The Kaduna State-born forward has been impressive for Spartak Moscow this season.