Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses celebrates daughter on 7th birthday

Tosin Abayomi
'Daddy Loves you', Victor Moses wishes daughter happy birthday.

Victor Moses celebrated his daughters birthday
Victor Moses celebrated his daughters birthday

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Moses has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter.

Moses in a post on his official Instagram account celebrated his daughter who turned seven on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The 31-year-old posted pictures of his daughter Nyah Moses.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Happy 7th Birthday to my beautiful Princess Nyah! Daddy loves you."

Nyah was born in 2015 and the second child of Moses. The former Chelsea wide man has a son named Brentley born in 2012 and older than Nyah.

With the Russian Premier League on break, Moses has not been in action recently.

The Kaduna State-born forward has been impressive for Spartak Moscow this season.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner is expected to return to competitive action for Spartak Moscow when they host city rivals CSKA Moscow in a league fixture scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

