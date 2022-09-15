UCL

21-year-old Super Eagles hopeful Boniface inspires St Gilloise again

Izuchukwu Akawor
The youngster proved decisive for the modest Belgians after another match-winning impact.

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface has continued his brilliant form for Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

Boniface was the hero this time after he inspired Saint-Gilloise to a remarkable 3-2 come from behind against Malmo FF.

The Belgians came from behind twice in the game before Boniface sealed all three points for the club with the winner 19 minutes from time.

Before he was substituted in the 80th minute, he completed two (2) dribbles, attempted two shots, and made four (4) recoveries.

It was his second important goal contribution for the club after he assisted the winner in the 1-0 win at Union. Berlin last week.

The Jupiler club is looking at home in the Europa League after two wins in two.

Playing in its first-ever European season, Saint-Gilloise has built on the win over Union Berlin from the first match with their second.

However, the club was made to dig deep by the visitors who twice took the lead at the King Power.

Joseph Ceesay opened the scoring for Malmo six minutes into the game but Saint-Gilloise equalised through Christian Burgess 11 minutes later.

In the second half, Isaac Kiese Thelin restored Malmo's lead just before the hour mark. But like in the first half, the lead only lasted 12 minutes before the home side equalised for the second time, this time via Teddy Teuma.

Three minutes after they drew level, Boniface struck what turned out to be the winner as Saint-Gilloise held on for their second win in the Europa.





