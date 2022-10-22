Real Madrid recorded a 3-1 victory against Sevilla in a La Liga fixture played on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Valverde scores rocket as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1
Valverde nearly broke the net with a rocket as Real Madrid beat Sevilla to extend lead over Barcelona
It was a fast start for Real Madrid as Luka Modric converted a ball by Vinicius Junior as early as the fifth minute.
Real Madrid went to the break with a 1-0 lead. Sevilla would respond in the second half with a fast start and the equalizer would come when Erik Lamela was assisted by Gonzalo Montiel in the 54th minute.
Carlo Ancelotti made three changes and with intense pressure, Real Madrid would go back in front as Vinicius Junior recorded his second assist of the game finished by Lucas Vasquez in the 78th minute.
In the 81st minute, Federico Valverde unleashed a rocket after receiving the ball from Marco Asensio to put Real Madrid two goals up.
They held on to their advantage for the win and are now six points ahead of fierce rivals Barcelona.
Valverde and Vinicius praised
Speaking after the game, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti revealed that Valverde suffered an injury.
He said, “Valverde’s concern was a hit but it doesn't seem like anything serious.”
Ancelotti also congratulated Vinicius Junior on contributing two assists in the game.
He added, "I congratulated Vini because his 2 assists today are better than a goal. He must leave the match very happy.”
“Vini’s level is very high, now he needs continuity. That's the only thing he needs, to maintain the level.”
Real Madrid returns to action in the Champions League when they travel to face RB Leipzig on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
