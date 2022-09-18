LA LIGA

'Samba for racists' - Valverde and Rodrygo back up Vinicius with goals as Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the derby

Tosin Abayomi
Real Madrid boys Valverde and Rodrygo, turn Atletico Madrid pitch to a dance floor in 2-1 win.

Real Madrid recorded a 1-2 victory against Atletico Madrid in a La Liga fixture played on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The buzz coming into the game was about the remarks regarding Vinicius Junior dancing after scoring a goal.

The atmosphere was hostile for the Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano. Rodrygo put Real Madrid in front as early as the 18th minute from a pass by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Fede Valverde doubled Real Madrid's advantage by pouncing on a rebound off the post by Vinicius Junior.

Carlo Ancelotti's side went to the halftime break with a comfortable cushion with boos for Atletico Madrid players.

Diego Simeone's side started the second period with urgency as Real Madrid defended well waiting for the counterattack.

Rodrygo put Real Madrid in front as early as the 18th minute
In the 81st minute, Mario Hermoso pulled one back for Atletico Madrid to set up a tense final ending to the game.

Real Madrid would hold on to the lead to record a massive three points in the derby.

