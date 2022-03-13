'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Francisca Ordega wants God to intervene as she continues playing in Russia

Francisca Ordega is now in Russia with CSKA Moscow
Francisca Ordega is now in Russia with CSKA Moscow

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Francisca Ordega has called on divine intervention ahead of the new season in Russia.

Recommended articles

Ordega who is a member of the CSKA Moscow women's team in Russia took to social media to give her thoughts ahead of the season.

The Russian Women's Football Championship starts for CSKA Moscow when they take on Yenisey in their opening game scheduled for Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the New Khimki Stadium.

The 28-year-old Ordega gave her thoughts about the new season in a post on her official Instagram account.

The post said, "Holy spirit take control as the New season kicks off today…

"We’ve worked too hard and too long to let anything stand in the way of our goals this season.

"We will not let our ourselves down, and I franny will not let my teammates and myself down🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🤙🏾🤙🏾…. #GameDay."

Francisca Ordega is now in Russia with CSKA Moscow
Francisca Ordega is now in Russia with CSKA Moscow Pulse Nigeria

It is well documented the ongoing war involving Russia and Ukraine and Ordega's message in part is a cry for divine help.

Ordega who is one of the veteran players in the Super Falcons team featured as they recorded a home and away victory against the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast to book their place at the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Ordega joined CSKA Moscow from Levante last season and will aim to lead her new team to the title this season.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Francisca Ordega is now in Russia with CSKA Moscow

    'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

  • Nigeria's Falconets recorded a 3-1 victory against Senegal

    Falconets thrash Senegal 3-1 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady linked up after Manchester United beat Tottenham

    GOAT meets GOAT: Cristiano Ronaldo links up with Tom Brady after helping Manchester United destroy Tottenham [Video]

Recommended articles

'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

Falconets thrash Senegal 3-1 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Falconets thrash Senegal 3-1 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

GOAT meets GOAT: Cristiano Ronaldo links up with Tom Brady after helping Manchester United destroy Tottenham [Video]

GOAT meets GOAT: Cristiano Ronaldo links up with Tom Brady after helping Manchester United destroy Tottenham [Video]

Arsenal and Manchester United face a battle from another Premier League club for Victor Osimhen's services

Arsenal and Manchester United face a battle from another Premier League club for Victor Osimhen's services

Ike Ugbo's goal for Troyes ends Moses Simon and Nantes' unbeaten run

Ike Ugbo's goal for Troyes ends Moses Simon and Nantes' unbeaten run

'He couldn't walk properly'- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah faces injury scare

'He couldn't walk properly'- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah faces injury scare

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Baldie!' - Reactions as Paul Pogba shuts down social media following 'new look' against Tottenham

Reactions to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's new 'bald' haircut
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ororo go cut soap come back' - Nigerians react as Cristiano Ronaldo steals headlines with brilliant hat-trick in Spurs win

Social media reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo scores glorious hat-trick against Tottenham on Saturday

'I love you' - Adekunle Gold silences haters, acknowledges the 'GOAT' Ronaldo following United victory

Adekunle Gold reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick following Man U win over Tottenham on Saturday

'You can start crying' - Adekunle Gold's trolls haters in 'Epic' fashion ahead of Manchester United vs Spurs clash

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold aims subtle dig at haters ahead of Manchester United vs Spurs on Saturday

Liverpool fans praise Luis Diaz for risking his life to score 1st goal against Brighton [Video]

Diaz almost got injured scoring for Liverpool against Brighton
F1

"Lollipop man" and 4 other race slangs Nigerians should know

Here are everyday Nigerian slangs that also refer to Formula One terms