'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

Ordega who is a member of the CSKA Moscow women's team in Russia took to social media to give her thoughts ahead of the season.

The Russian Women's Football Championship starts for CSKA Moscow when they take on Yenisey in their opening game scheduled for Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the New Khimki Stadium.

The 28-year-old Ordega gave her thoughts about the new season in a post on her official Instagram account.

The post said, "Holy spirit take control as the New season kicks off today…

"We’ve worked too hard and too long to let anything stand in the way of our goals this season.

"We will not let our ourselves down, and I franny will not let my teammates and myself down🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🤙🏾🤙🏾…. #GameDay."

Pulse Nigeria

It is well documented the ongoing war involving Russia and Ukraine and Ordega's message in part is a cry for divine help.

Ordega who is one of the veteran players in the Super Falcons team featured as they recorded a home and away victory against the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast to book their place at the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).