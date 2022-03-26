UNILAG 2022: OAU, Nile serve Unilag more NUGA breakfasts

Pulse Nigeria

After that painful defeat handed to the UNILAG football team, the Marines, the home fans came out in their numbers to cheer the male and female Basketball teams to glory in the finals on Friday.

Unilag's female team started the streak of defeats after falling to OAU 47-34 before their male counterparts gave up a 15 point to lose 69-61 to the boys from the Nile, who proved they're indeed champions with an incredible performance to turn things around en route winning Gold.

Despite the vociferous noise and support from the home fans, the host, UNILAG, was left to rue what might have been after it suffered three big defeats in the space of 24 hours.

UNILAG Angels ensured it wasn't a complete disaster at the Sports Centre

The Unilag female football team ensured there was something for the home fans to smile about after taking home the Gold medal in Women's football in the five-goal thriller against UNICAL.

Inspired by the brilliant Subomi Ogundele, who finished the tournament as the top scorer with nine (9) goals, the Angels defeated the University of Calabar, UNICAL, 3-2 in the final.

Four of the goals were scored in a highly competitive and end to end first half which ended in a 2-2 draw before striker O'jay netted the all-important winner in the second half to seal the win and Gold medal for Unilag.

This game had it all, excitement, drama, pain, joy and goals, in fact two of the goals were beautiful free kicks, a superb goal and an own goal.

Mark Igoche, others reward others

For their outstanding performances throughout the competition and in the finals, Igoche, through is organisation, President of the Mark d Ball organisation, Mark Igoche, gifted N250, 000 to the Champions, Nile University of Nigeria, another N250, 000 to Unilag and N100,000 to ABU Zaria, who finished third.

