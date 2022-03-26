NUGA

UNILAG 2022: OAU, Nile serve Unilag more NUGA breakfasts

Izuchukwu Akawor
The University of Lagos in the Nigeria University Games suffered double heartbreaks in the male and female basketball events at the Sports Centre

The Male basketball winners, Nile.
The Male basketball winners, Nile.

Host of the 26th Nigeria University Games, the University of Lagos, UNILAG, were served more breakfasts at the Sports Centre after painful defeats to Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, and the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja in the basketball.

Unilag male basketball team
Unilag male basketball team

After that painful defeat handed to the UNILAG football team, the Marines, the home fans came out in their numbers to cheer the male and female Basketball teams to glory in the finals on Friday.

Unilag's female team started the streak of defeats after falling to OAU 47-34 before their male counterparts gave up a 15 point to lose 69-61 to the boys from the Nile, who proved they're indeed champions with an incredible performance to turn things around en route winning Gold.

NUGA 2022 Champions, the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.
NUGA 2022 Champions, the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

Despite the vociferous noise and support from the home fans, the host, UNILAG, was left to rue what might have been after it suffered three big defeats in the space of 24 hours.

NUGA 2022 female basketball champions, OAU.
NUGA 2022 female basketball champions, OAU.

The Unilag female football team ensured there was something for the home fans to smile about after taking home the Gold medal in Women's football in the five-goal thriller against UNICAL.

Inspired by the brilliant Subomi Ogundele, who finished the tournament as the top scorer with nine (9) goals, the Angels defeated the University of Calabar, UNICAL, 3-2 in the final.

The victorious UNILAG Angels.
The victorious UNILAG Angels.

Four of the goals were scored in a highly competitive and end to end first half which ended in a 2-2 draw before striker O'jay netted the all-important winner in the second half to seal the win and Gold medal for Unilag.

This game had it all, excitement, drama, pain, joy and goals, in fact two of the goals were beautiful free kicks, a superb goal and an own goal.

For their outstanding performances throughout the competition and in the finals, Igoche, through is organisation, President of the Mark d Ball organisation, Mark Igoche, gifted N250, 000 to the Champions, Nile University of Nigeria, another N250, 000 to Unilag and N100,000 to ABU Zaria, who finished third.

Mark Igoche with the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.
Mark Igoche with the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

Other dignitaries present at the event included but not limited to two NBA stars, Ejike Ugboaja and Olumide Oyedeji.

Izuchukwu Akawor

NUGA

UNILAG 2022: Uniport on the brink as Unilag suffers football heartbreak, switches attention to Basketball

University of Port Harcourt, Uniport, has totally dominated NUGA in recent years, winning the last six editions.