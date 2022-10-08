Umar Sadiq's replacement Toure finally scores in Almeria's first win since August

The Super Eagles forward was the last player to score for Almeria, who put on a show to dispatch Rayo Vallecano with Malian youngster in fine form.

Newly promoted club UD Almería has returned to winning ways after an emphatic win in LaLiga on Saturday.

An impressive first-half performance propelled the 10-man struggling side, who played the final six minutes and eight minutes additional time with 10 men, dismantle a stubborn Rayo Vallecano side 3-1.

Malian forward, El Bilal Toure, was one of the stars of the show as he netted one of the three goals for the LaLiga newbie.

The goal was his first for the club since he replaced former fan favourite and Nigerian international, Umar Sadiq, at the club.

His goal, his first in LaLiga and for Almeria, was the third of the match for Almeria and gave the home side a comfortable lead heading into the break.

It was a huge sigh of relief at the Estadio de los Juegos as Almeria finally won a game of football in LaLiga.

Almeria scored for the first time in the league since August 27th and that propelled them to a comfortable afternoon at home over Vallecano.

Nigeria's Sadiq was the last player to score for the club in LaLiga in the 2-1 win over Sevilla back in August 27 before he joined another LaLiga side, Real Sociedad.

However, the wait is over now after a 3-1 home win on Saturday. Lucas Robertone, Srdjan Babic and Toure were scorers for Almeria.

Vallecano did pull one back via a towering header but it was just a consolation for the visitors.

The win was also the first for the club since the win against Sevilla, putting an end to a run of four successive defeats.

Almeria has now moved out of the bottom of the three and to 14th in the LaLiga table.

