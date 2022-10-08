Umar Sadiq's replacement Toure finally scores in Almeria's first win since August

An impressive first-half performance propelled the 10-man struggling side, who played the final six minutes and eight minutes additional time with 10 men, dismantle a stubborn Rayo Vallecano side 3-1.

Pulse Nigeria

Malian forward, El Bilal Toure, was one of the stars of the show as he netted one of the three goals for the LaLiga newbie.

The goal was his first for the club since he replaced former fan favourite and Nigerian international, Umar Sadiq, at the club.

Pulse Nigeria

His goal, his first in LaLiga and for Almeria, was the third of the match for Almeria and gave the home side a comfortable lead heading into the break.

Almeria ends goal drought, losing streak in style

It was a huge sigh of relief at the Estadio de los Juegos as Almeria finally won a game of football in LaLiga.

Almeria scored for the first time in the league since August 27th and that propelled them to a comfortable afternoon at home over Vallecano.

Nigeria's Sadiq was the last player to score for the club in LaLiga in the 2-1 win over Sevilla back in August 27 before he joined another LaLiga side, Real Sociedad.

Pulse Nigeria

However, the wait is over now after a 3-1 home win on Saturday. Lucas Robertone, Srdjan Babic and Toure were scorers for Almeria.

Vallecano did pull one back via a towering header but it was just a consolation for the visitors.

The win was also the first for the club since the win against Sevilla, putting an end to a run of four successive defeats.