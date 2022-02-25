Tributes pour in from across Europe as football stands with Ukraine

Niyi Iyanda
The footballing world has come together to stand with Ukraine

Barcelona and Napoli players came together before kick-off
Barcelona and Napoli players came together before kick-off

Following the escalation in eastern Europe, tributes and support have been pouring in for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

European football's governing body UEFA was one of the first to condemn the Russian invasion and has revealed plans of an emergency meeting to discuss the recent development.

"As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football according to common European values such as peace and respect for human rights, in the spirit of the Olympic Charter.

"We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people." the body said via a statement obtained on it's official website.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will attend an exclusive meeting following the invasion of Ukraine
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will attend an exclusive meeting following the invasion of Ukraine PA Media

The body announced it will now look to change this season’s Champions League final from St. Petersburg with a new venue to be announced on Friday morning.

We then saw the football associations of Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic release a joint statement regarding upcoming international matches scheduled with Russia.

All three countries are threatening to boycott the matches and have called for them to be called off completely.

The joint statement released by the Swedish, Polish and Czech Football associations
The joint statement released by the Swedish, Polish and Czech Football associations Twitter

Before the games kicked off last night across Europe, German giants Schalke 04 cut ties with Russian energy providers Gazprom.

The logo of the state-owned Russian gas company was removed from the team jerseys and Schalke have said that it will be replaced by lettering reading 'Schalke 04'.

In the Europa League, players from both Barcelona and Napoli came together to hold up a banner that read 'Stop War' ahead of kick-off.

Barcelona and Napoli players came together before kick-off
Barcelona and Napoli players came together before kick-off Twitter

Slavia Prague players show their support for Ukraine ahead of kick-off in their Europa Conference League clash, as they wore Ukraine shirts before their match with Fenerbahçe.

Players from Slavia Prague emerged from the dressing room with shirts showing support for Ukraine
Players from Slavia Prague emerged from the dressing room with shirts showing support for Ukraine twitter/@DWsport

However, the most touching moment of the day belonged to Atalanta playmaker Ruslan Malinovsky.

Malinovsky was in imperious form as he scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Olympiacos in the second leg of their round of 32 tie in Greece.

Atalanta's Ukrainian playmaker Ruslan Malinovsky was not booked by officials for removing his shirt to reveal this message
Atalanta's Ukrainian playmaker Ruslan Malinovsky was not booked by officials for removing his shirt to reveal this message Twitter / Goal

The midfielder showed support for his country by revealing a 'No war in Ukraine' message on a t-shirt under his jersey after scoring in the Europa League on Thursday night.

As the situation continues to develop more sports and athletes around the world have since spoken out against the Russian aggression.

Niyi Iyanda

