'Angry' Kamaru Usman hits out at UFC Anti-doping agency for disturbing sleep at 5am

The Nigerian Mixed Martial Artist is one of the popular names in the sport currently is presently gearing up for a rematch against Leon Edwards at the 18,300-seat Vivint Arena - the home of NBA franchise, Utah Jazz.

Usman is also one of the most active athletes on social media boasting over 5 million followers on his social media accounts.

Recently, the 35-year-old Welterweight champion took to his official Twitter account on Thursday to call out the United States Anti-doping agency.

According to Usman, the agency had disturbed his sleep very early in the morning - a gesture which seemed to piss off the MMA star as he revealed in a tweet.

'Dear @usantidoping there’s a reason u make us fill out our whereabouts. So U know where we are at all times. Disrupting our sleep at 5am is just plain stupid. Next time I’ll make you guys follow me around all day ' the tweet read.

The USADA is the American agency responsible for anti-doping education and testing for athletes in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements as well as the UFC division.

However, Usman seemed not too impressed with their recent gesture and has warned the agency about the possible implications of an unwarranted disruption of his nap time.