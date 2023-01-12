ADVERTISEMENT

UFC: Dana White breaks silence after wife slap ignites nightclub scandal

The UFC boss has recently been criticized on social media over the latest domestic abuse scandal in the MMA company.

UFC boss Dana White breaks silence amid domestic violence scandal.
UFC boss Dana White breaks silence amid domestic violence scandal.

UFC president Dana White spoke to the media ahead of UFC Fight Night 217 in Vegas, addressing the controversial New Year’s Eve videotape that appeared to show a domestic incident with his wife in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico.

In a video which had since gone viral on social media, White was seen saying something to his wife, who then slapped him.

In retaliation, White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated, as per reports.

&ldquo;It was obviously a horrible personal experience,&rdquo; White told reporters.

&ldquo;There&rsquo;s no excuses for it. It&rsquo;s something that I&rsquo;m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life.

&ldquo;One thing I do want to clarify … is the people that are defending me. There&rsquo;s never an excuse.&rsquo; he said.

UFC boss Dana White
UFC boss Dana White AFP

&ldquo;I&rsquo;m sure you guys have read some of the same stuff that I&rsquo;ve seen. There&rsquo;s no defence for this.&nbsp;

“People should not be defending me, no matter what. All the criticism that I’ve received this week, and will receive in the future, is 100 per cent warranted.” White added.

When the 53-year-old was asked whether there will be self-imposed repercussions or discipline from the company, White said: “What should the repercussions be? You tell me. I take 30 days off?”.

White was adamant that stepping down would not make up for his actions, stating that it would be bad for business.

&ldquo;How does that hurt me? Me leaving hurts the company. Hurts my employees. Hurts the fighters. Doesn&rsquo;t hurt me.&nbsp;

“I could have left in 2016. Do I need to reflect? No, I don’t need to reflect. The next morning when I woke up … I own this. I’m telling you that I’m wrong,” he submitted.

UFC boss Dana White
UFC boss Dana White AFP

White said that he has had “plenty of discussions” with Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel and the ESPN leadership and that “nobody is happy about this.”

On what his punishment would be, White said: &ldquo;I&rsquo;ve got to walk around for however long I live — is it 10.4 years or another 25 years? — and this is how I&rsquo;m labeled now.&nbsp;

&ldquo;My other punishment is that I&rsquo;m sure a lot of people, whether it be media, fighters, friends, acquaintances who had respect for me might not have respect for me now.&nbsp;

&ldquo;There are a lot of things I&rsquo;m gonna have to deal with for the rest of my life that are much more of a punishment than, what, I take a 30-60-day absence?&rdquo;.

UFC boss Dana White
UFC boss Dana White AFP

There have been plenty of calls from fans and UFC supporters for White to step down in the wake of the video being published on social media.

In 2014, the 53-year-old businessman described incidents of domestic violence as 'career-enders' for UFC fighters.

However, following his latest statements, the likelihood of the current UFC president stepping down from his role is slimmer with each passing day, even though he has fully owned up to his responsibility.

