UFC 271: Conor McGregor back Adesanya to retain title against Robert Whittaker

Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor Anthony McGregor is the latest big personality to back Adesanya ahead of UFC 271.

Adesanya faces New Zealand-born Australian professional mixed martial artist Robert John Whittaker in a rematch.

Adesanya defeated Whittaker at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia back in 2019.

The Nigerian star has been backed by McGregor to repeat the same result against Whittaker.

McGregor made this known in a statement on his official Twitter account.

He said, "Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high-level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster!

Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc @espn #AndStill

It was also revealed that ahead of the fight Adesanya has a lucrative deal with the UFC.

Adesanya is also represented by Paradigm Sports McGregor's management team.

They revealed details about Adesanya's new deal in a statement that said, "We are very happy with the terms of Israel's new promotional agreement with UFC.

"Israel truly deserves to be the position that he's in and we look forward to several more prosperous years with UFC.'

"The agreement was finalized last week after several months of negotiations, ahead of Adesanya's much-anticipated title-defence against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.'