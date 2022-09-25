'So Underwhelming' - Reactions Netherlands conquer 'toothless' Belgium in Nations League

The first half was largely underwhelming as neither side failed to find the back of the net.

With the game deadlocked at halftime, fans were hoping for an opener in the second period.

However, goals just looked short of raining down as expected until the 73rd minute after Virgil Van Dijk powered in a header to give his nation the lead in Amsterdam.

Van Dijk's goal proved to be the winner in a largely underwhelming contest Louis Van Gaal's men recorded their second win over Belgium this year.

Social Media Reactions

Following the disappointing result for Belgium, fans have taken to social media to criticise Roberto Martinez's men who many now considered to have 'fallen off'.

The Red Devils have been a shadow of the team that finished third at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.