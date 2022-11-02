UCL: No Haaland, no problem for Man City as Alvarez, 17-year-old Rico steal show vs Sevilla

City defeated Sevilla 3-1 at the Etihad with manager Pep Guardiola having the better of the LaLiga side once again.

In the absence of super star, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and 17-year-old Rico Lewis emerged as the stars of the evening for Guardiola's champions.

With both sides already through to the next stage of the competition before kickoff, it was the home side show still dominated proceedings at home.

AFP

However, Sevilla took a shock lead after Rafa Mir's powerful header put them 1-0 ahead at the break.

An incredible second-half performance from the home side saw them turn things around inspired by Alvarez, who scored one and assisted two goals, and history-maker, Lewis.

Manchester City survives Sevilla scare

English Champions Manchester City finished the group stages of the Champions League on a high following comeback win over Sevilla in the last game of first phase.

Guardiola's super team was pushed all the way by tye visitors who took a shock lead in the first half thanks to Rafa Mir.

AFP

But an outstanding second half display saw City bounce back in style to put three goals past their visitors to seal a fourth consecutive win.

The goals came courtesy of Lewis, Alvarez and Algerian playmaker, Mahrez.

Landmark night for Rico Lewis

Meanwhile, while Alvarez was involved in three of the City goals, it was a special night for 17-year-old Rico Lewis.

AFP

On the occasion of becoming the fifth Englishman to start a Champions League match before his 18th birthday, Lewis capped off the night with a historic goal.

The 17-year-old fired in the equaliser for City seven minutes after the restart to become the youngest ever scorer for City and in the competition's history.