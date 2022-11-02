UCL: No Haaland, no problem for Man City as Alvarez, 17-year-old Rico steal show vs Sevilla

Izuchukwu Akawor
Alvarez, Lewis, and Mahrez were the stars of the evening for English Champions Manchester City as they completed the group stage unscathed.

Manchester City wrapped an unbeaten run in the group stage of the Champions League after fourth consecutive win on Wednesday night.

City defeated Sevilla 3-1 at the Etihad with manager Pep Guardiola having the better of the LaLiga side once again.

In the absence of super star, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and 17-year-old Rico Lewis emerged as the stars of the evening for Guardiola's champions.

With both sides already through to the next stage of the competition before kickoff, it was the home side show still dominated proceedings at home.

Erling Haaland missed the game due to an injury. AFP

However, Sevilla took a shock lead after Rafa Mir's powerful header put them 1-0 ahead at the break.

An incredible second-half performance from the home side saw them turn things around inspired by Alvarez, who scored one and assisted two goals, and history-maker, Lewis.

English Champions Manchester City finished the group stages of the Champions League on a high following comeback win over Sevilla in the last game of first phase.

Guardiola's super team was pushed all the way by tye visitors who took a shock lead in the first half thanks to Rafa Mir.

Julian Alvarez scored one and assisted two of Man City's goals. AFP

But an outstanding second half display saw City bounce back in style to put three goals past their visitors to seal a fourth consecutive win.

The goals came courtesy of Lewis, Alvarez and Algerian playmaker, Mahrez.

Meanwhile, while Alvarez was involved in three of the City goals, it was a special night for 17-year-old Rico Lewis.

Rico Lewis is now the youngest-ever scorer in Champions League history. AFP

On the occasion of becoming the fifth Englishman to start a Champions League match before his 18th birthday, Lewis capped off the night with a historic goal.

The 17-year-old fired in the equaliser for City seven minutes after the restart to become the youngest ever scorer for City and in the competition's history.

With his landmark moment, at the age of 17 years and 346 days old, Lewis broke the record held by Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema to become UCL's youngest scorer ever.

