'See your Harry Potter' -Reactions as Salzburg's Okafor spoils Graham Potter's start to life at Chelsea

Two Nigerians combined to deny Graham Potter his first as Chelsea manager and here's how fans have reacted.

Chelsea were hoping to bounce back from their disappointing start to their 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Blues suffered a defeat in their opening fixture in Zagreb, a result that saw Thomas Tuchel fired from his role less than 24 hours later.

New coach Graham Potter fielded a slightly different line up when they faced Austrian giants RB Salzburg on Wednesday night as the former Brighton boss sought to start his tenure on a high.

Chelsea and Salzburg evenly marshalled out themselves in the first period with the hosts having the best of chances but failing to convert.

With both sides deadlocked at the break, fans had to wait until the second half to see the opener and first goal under the Graham Potter era.

Three minutes after the restart, Reece James combined beautifully with Mason Mount who then found Raheem Sterling as the Blues' summer signing finally broke the deadlock for Chelsea giving the hosts the deserved lead.

The visitors also continued to find back in search of a response and their resilience paid off after Chukwubuikem Adamu found Noah Okafor who slotted home in the 75th minute to level matters once again for Salzburg.

With 15 minutes to go, the Austrians were able to hold on for a valuable point as Graham Potter's reign as Chelsea manager ended in a tough draw.

Following the result on Wednesday night, here's how fans have reacted:

