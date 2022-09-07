Reactions as Lewandowski grabs hat-trick in Barcelona's UCL thrashing of Viktoria Plzen

The Blaugrana were looking to build on their unbeaten start to the season and continued by registering a win in their opening Group C game in the Champions League.

Xavi's men dominated proceedings from kick-off and soon broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after Jules Kounde headed a corner in the box which was eventually headed in by the Catalan's summer signing Frank Kessie.

Twitter

The hosts soon doubled their advantage in the 34th minute as Robert Lewandowski opened his account for the season in the Champions League after tucking home from a Sergi Roberto pass.

Barcelona looked quite comfortable with their two-goal lead. However, the Blaugrana soon conceded as Plzen roared back into the game 10 minutes later after a cross from Vaclav Jemelka found Jan Sykora, who then brilliantly headed past Marc Andre Ter Stegen to make the scores 2-1.

But the hosts soon extended their lead again as Lewandowski grabbed his brace in the stoppage time of first-half to establish Barca's two-goal lead once more.

The hosts continued from where they left off in the first-half by extending their lead even further as Lewandowski completed his hat-trick in brilliant fashion after a pass from second-half substitute Ferran Torres.

Twitter

Torres himself would get on the scoresheet moments later as the hosts piled more misery on their visitors with the 22-year-old Spanish attacker finding the back of the net four minutes later.

Social Media Reactions