Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua heavyweight showdown is off here is why

Fury called out Joshua after suffering his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua accepted the challenged channeling negotiations to his management team following a 60/40 offer by team Fury.

The fight negotiations were held up due to the death of British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Fury on Monday, September 26, 2022, gave Joshua and his team a 5 PM deadline to sign the contract.

Hearn and Warren working on Fury vs Joshua fight

Despite Fury saying the negotiations with Joshua is over, managers of both sides Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua insist they are still in talks.

Hearn on Talk sports, he said: “We’re trying to get it done by today. We’re working very hard to get it over the line.

“If everyone agreed everything, it would be a huge undertaking, but we could do it that way.

“Tyson has told me what he wants. They’ve had the contract for ten days and he’s lost patience with it.

Hearn also revealed that the discussions were fruitful with Warren and they should return the contract soon.

Photos by Scott Heavey / Harry How / Getty Images

He said, “There were various positive calls today between promoters & broadcasters who are all working hard to finalise the fight - there has been no talk of a deadline between the parties, but we are moving at pace to try & conclude the deal.”