'60-40' - Fury offers Joshua 'take or leave it' deal for 'amazing fight'

Fury called out Joshua via Social media to fight him for the WBC title as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

"Anthony Joshua, I know you've just lost a fight to Usyk and you're bout-less at the moment, and I'd like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months," Fury said in a public address to Joshua.

British-born Nigerian boxer, Joshua, responded to Fury's public call by telling his challenger that he doesn't do online negotiations

"Yea calm," Joshua said. "I don't do online discussions just for clout. So, if you are ready about it, shout 258 management. I'll be ready in December."

Fury reveals off for Joshua

On Tuesday afternoon, the Gypsy King took to his social media account again to reveal the offer for Joshua.

"Hi guys, a quick one," Fury started in his latest video. "I have been bombarded with messages on how much I'm gonna pay AJ (for the fight."

"Everyone saying '80-20, 70-30, 75-25'. The actual answer is I have offered him 60-40, 40 per cent of this amazing fight because I want this fight to happen."