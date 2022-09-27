Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Malacia took to his official Instagram account to post photos while on a break with the Netherlands team.

The 23-year-old joined Manchester United from Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord in the summer transfer window.

Malacia has become a fan favorite displacing England's fullback Luke Shaw on the left side of the field.

Malacia and Wizkid

Malacia made waves with the Netherlands national team away from Manchester United.

Malacia was an unused substitute as the Netherlands defeated Poland away but was introduced for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake in the 1-0 victory against neighbors Belgium.

After his accomplishments with the Netherlands national team, Malacia took to social media to show off his style.

The left-back posted a photo wearing a designer green top and white pants to go with shades.

The post by Malacia went viral as the shirt he wore was linked to Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid.

Wizkid previously flexed the outfit on social media and fans of the Nigerian singer were of the opinion that Malacia chose the designer with that knowledge at hand.