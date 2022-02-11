NFL over EPL: Tottenham close to Super Bowl deal

Niyi Iyanda
Daniel Levy is looking to host America's biggest sports event.

Tottenham Hotspurs are reportedly close to agreeing a deal which would allow them to host the 2026 Super Bowl.

If the deal is successful, it might provide a major revenue boost for Daniel Levy. With reports claiming hosting the Super Bowl could generate £200m in revenue for the club.

It would be the first time ever the NFL showpiece is staged outside the United States

Spurs already have a ten-year contract in place to stage two matches per season at their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, the Daily Mail reports that the time difference will be a problem when it comes to hosting the Super Bowl.

The UK is at least five hours away from the east coast of the United states. This means that the only way the exhibition match can work is if they agree to a very late kick-off in London.

With most of the revenue tied into the more than 100 million viewers usually watching the biggest sports event of the year.

The NFL is looking to expand its reach into the European market and they have exhibition matches scheduled .

Tottenham will host two matches this year and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play at the prestigious Wembley stadium.

